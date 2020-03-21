Sunderland’s Max Power reaches out to Stadium of Light faithful

Sunderland midfielder Max Power has sent a message to Black Cats fans on Twitter, claiming that he misses football and calling for everyone to “remain positive” in what are testing circumstances.

Due to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic and the social distancing measures recommended by the government, all professional football in England has been suspended until at least the 30th of April.

As we are in a relatively unprecedented situation, it remains very difficult to predict the full extent of the fixture delay.

Sunderland players have been given an extended break away from the Academy of Light due to the current situation.

During his time away from his teammates, Power has reached out to fans on Twitter to provide an update and send a message of encouragement.

this together. Remain positive, tough times don’t last, tough people do ⚪️🔴 #SAFC — Max Power (@mp_1825) March 20, 2020

When League One gets back underway, Power and his teammates will be focussed on one thing–securing promotion back to the Championship.

Phil Parkinson’s men are seventh as things stand–only outside the top six on goal difference and three points back from the automatic promotion places.

Power, who featured 31 times in the league this season and regularly worn the captain’s armband, is likely to play a key role in the run-in.

The Verdict

These are very strange circumstances for everyone.

It must be difficult for the players, who have to be prepared to hit the ground running if fixtures restart again on the 30th of April but can’t be sure when they will really be back on the pitch.

Clearly, Power has a strong connection with the Stadium of Light faithful, which is reflected in this message.

It also hints at his character and why he has captained the side for much of the season.