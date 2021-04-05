Sunderland’s Max Power makes vow ahead of Peterborough United clash

Sunderland captain Max Power has vowed to the Northern Echo that his side will be aiming to get a win against their promotion rivals Peterborough United today as the Black Cats travel to Cambridgeshire later today.

The two sides are currently separated by just two points at the time of writing as we head into the final games of the campaign, with Lee Johnson’s mean crucially possessing games in hand on both the Posh and Hull City in the race for automatic promotion.

Therefore the stakes are unbelievably high ahead of this afternoon’s game between the League One promotion chasers, with both clubs on brilliant runs of form heading into the match.

Speaking ahead of the game, Power has seemingly thrown down the gauntlet to his teammates and made the following vow of confidence:

“We’ll certainly be going there to try and win the game and hopefully we put in a performance to go and do that. It doesn’t need heightening, it’s on Sky and it’s two good teams in the division.

“I was injured when we played Peterborough earlier in the season (when Sunderland won 1-0), and I watched from the stand and they’ve got some really good players. Everyone has got to bring something to the table now and embrace this run-in.”

As mentioned above, the Black Cats won the previous meeting between the two clubs by a single goal back in September of last year thanks to a Grant Leadbitter penalty and will be looking for a similar result on the road later today as they aim to make is three wins in a row in the league.

The Verdict

Power has every right to big this game up as it could well determine who finishes in the top two come the end of the season in League One.

Sunderland have looked like a team on a mission under the guidance of Johnson and have arguably been the best performing side in the division since the turn of the new year.

However the Posh will be out for revenge after losing out to these opponents last year and will be confident of picking up a win on home turf.

I’m predicting another tight game between the two and it could well be that a moment of magic steals three points for either side.