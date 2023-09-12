Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is the youngest chairman in English football.

The 26-year-old took that title in 2020. At the time he was just a minority stakeholder but he became the majority stakeholder in 2022.

He's helped Sunderland get out of the depths of League One and they look likely to be back where their fans feel they should be, the Premier League, at some point soon.

Louis-Dreyfus certainly has the money to compete at that level but what else is there to the Sunderland chairman? Let's have a bit of a deeper look at the man who owns Sunderland...

What is Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' net worth?

The man who has only been able to buy a pint of lager in the UK for less than a decade isn't self-made.

The Sunderland Echo put his net worth at £2 billion. That would make him the 17th richest owner in the Premier League. When you consider the amount of revenue clubs in the Prem generate compared to that of a Championship club, that is some serious wealth. A breathtaking amount to consider when many Brits in their 20s are yet to pay off their student debts.

So where did all this money come from?

He is a member of the Louis-Dreyfus family. That is the family of his father, Robert, and they founded the Louis-Dreyfus group in 1851. The company is involved in all sorts of industries. It is a merchant firm involved in agriculture, food processing, international shipping, and finance.

The company made over $1 billion in profit during the last fiscal year, according to Fortune.

His father was also the CEO of Adidas and Saatchi & Saachi, during his lifetime. He passed away in 2009. His mother, Margarita, has a current net worth of £2.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Other business interests

Kyril's family used to own French football club Marseille before they sold it in 2016. His late father was the majority stakeholder in the club from 1996 to 2009, when he passed away. For all of his life, he and his family have been involved in footballing ventures.

The Sun claim that the Black Cats' chairman used to regularly attend games at the Stade Velodrome with his father.

This, and the fact that he came over to this country to study sports and business management at Leeds Beckett University show that he's not some outsider who's looking to profit from the club.

What are Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' plans for Sunderland?

The one thing that he has mentioned whenever putting out statements on the club's website is long-term success and sustainability.

This is the desire of every football fan for their team. But it's a bit more meaningful when the person who says it has just helped you gain promotion to the Championship.

Last term, in his first full season with majority control of the club, he got them into the Championship playoffs; a brilliant feat for a newly promoted side.

With the budget that they can operate under, staying in the second tier won't be in his plans for long at all. But his statements and moves have made it clear that he is no wild football operator. He appears to know what he's doing and has good people in place to help him do that.