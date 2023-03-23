Sunderland midfielder Luke O'Nien is confident that the goals will come for Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt, and says that the Leeds youngster deserves a lot more credit for his performances at the Stadium of Light so far.

Gelhardt arrived in the North-East from the Premier League side during the January transfer window and has gone on to make 10 Championship appearances to date.

The 20-year-old has scored just one goal in those matches, though.

Naturally, that has led to some discussion about his game, but O'Nien rubbishes that talk.

“I think a lot more credit has got to go to Joffy [Joe Gelhardt], I think he’s brilliant, especially the last three, four, five games." the versatile Sunderland player told the Sunderland Echo.

“OK, strikers are judged on goals but he brings way more than that. I think he’s been brilliant. I watch him, even when I play I watch him, I think his body position, the way he’s willing to receive it.

“You have to remember he’s an isolated man. The way we are playing we’re not as close to the goal maybe when you are playing off a big guy. We are further away from goal so he has to graft harder, he’s got to get the ball and hold it up.

“Me personally, I’m a big fan of him. I think he’s brilliant and the goals will come for him.

“We have to work harder to dominate the ball further up the pitch so he’s closer to the goal because he’s doing so much work from deep.

“I know a few people give him stick saying he’s not scoring but they can come to me and argue that because I think he’s brilliant.”

O'Nien's comments come after some criticism of Gelhardt's performances, and, calls to drop him from the starting line-up.

Indeed, former Sunderland player Stephen Elliot recently suggested that the young forward could benefit from a spell on the sidelines.

"Joe Gelhardt is a good player and I believe he will go on and have a top career, but it’s just doesn’t seem to be working for him at the moment." Elliot wrote in his Sunderland Echo column recently.

"I think he has a clever football brain and he takes up decent positions, but I feel it may be time to give somebody else a run up there.

"He looks like a player whose confidence is shot to pieces in front of goal and continuing to start him may do him more damage than good.

"He is snatching at chances and it may suit him to come on against a tiring defence late on, rather than have the pressure on him from the off."

The Verdict

It's great to see Luke O'Nien coming to the defence of his teammate here.

He is right to highlight some other aspects of Joe Gelhardt's game other than his goals, and the Leeds man does have two assists to go with his goal.

As O'Nien points out, though, ultimately, as a striker, Gelhardt will be judged on goals.

Given his tender age and lack of senior experience, that may not be completely fair, but the point stands nevertheless.

Sunderland and Leeds alike will both be hoping he improves in that area.