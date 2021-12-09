Sunderland’s Luke O’Nien issues social update following shoulder surgery

Versatile Sunderland man Luke O’Nien has undergone successful shoulder surgery and looks set to be on the sidelines for a considerable period.

The 26-year-old has been a consistent figure in the Black Cats’ starting line-ups since arriving from Wycombe Wanderers in 2018, playing 115 times in League One in his first three campaigns on Wearside.

O’Nien has filled in a number of positions from the centre of midfield to all positions in defence, but despite playing 17 times in the current campaign he went into it suffering with a shoulder issue.

Do you think you’re a massive Sunderland fan? Try score 100% on this Black Cats quiz

1 of 28 Charlie Buchan is Sunderland’s record goalscorer in the league with how many goals? 211 207 209 214

It was one that head coach Lee Johnson was hoping that could be managed until the end of the season, with the first dislocation coming in December 2020 before another occurred back in August – however it proved to be too much of an issue to not have to undergo a mid-season operation.

Posting on Instagram today, it appears that O’Nien went under the knife today and will now start the road to recovery, in which he’s expected to miss at least the next three months of action and he had this message to share.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke O’Nien (@lukeonien)

The Verdict

O’Nien will be a big miss for the next three months but perhaps it was an opportunity wasted to get the issue addressed over the summer.

He provides a lot of versatility and energy and Johnson will now somehow have to replace that for a lot of games.

That could potentially come in the transfer market but they’re not guaranteed to get an improvement on O’Nien so it’s a blow to lose him for that length of time.

Johnson though will be hoping the 26-year-old’s recovery is quicker than anticipated though as the Black Cats want to get out of League One this season and O’Nien is a big part of his squad.