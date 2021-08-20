Sunderland’s Lee Johnson provides update on talks with defender

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has revealed talks are not ongoing with left-back Denver Hume, who has been offered a take or leave it deal by the Black Cats.

Hume cemented his place in the Sunderland side last season but saw his contract expire at the Stadium of Light in the summer and is yet to agree new terms.

Speaking to James Hunter from the Newcastle Chronicle, Johnson has revealed that talks were not ongoing between the 23-year-old and the North East club.

It is understood that the Black Cats have made a take or leave it offer and as of yet, Hume is yet to take it.

The defender picked up a hamstring injury in the play-offs last term and is said to now be at a point where, if he had a club, he would be close to returning to training.

Sunderland have signed a replacement in 19-year-old Dennis Cirkin from Tottenham, while they’re also reportedly keen on versatile Leeds United full-back Niall Huggins.

Have Wigan Athletic won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 22 Corry Evans arrived at the Stadium of Light on a free transfer this summer. True or False? True False

The Verdict

It’s good to get an update on the situation concerning Hume but it’s not likely to be one that Sunderland fans will have wanted.

The Black Cats academy product impressed under Johnson last term but it seems unless anything changes soon, he’ll be playing his football elsewhere moving forward.

Hume’s hamstring injury is likely to have meant other clubs have been put off over the summer but now he’s close to returning to fitness, he may have offers.

By landing Cirkin and Huggins, Sunderland would have added cover to the squad but the jury remains out on whether they’re ready to play their part in a promotion push and that has to be the target for the Black Cats this term.