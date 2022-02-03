Sunderland’s Kristjaan Speakman reveals managerial appointment plans

Sunderland have begun to hunt for a new boss after letting Lee Johnson go at the weekend, and Kristjaan Speakman has revealed to the SAFC Unfiltered podcast that there has been plenty of checks put in place to ensure that their next boss matches up with what the club wants.

The Black Cats are desperate to get back to the Championship as soon as possible and after dropping down to League One, they have struggled to find a way back into the division. After their initial relegation, they fancied themselves to jump straight back up but they have instead missed out narrowly on several occasions.

After Lee Johnson came relatively close last year, his recent results have led to the Sunderland board seeing enough and they have decided to part ways with the manager.

Now, the search is on to ensure that they put someone else in place who is capable of finally dragging them over the finish line and getting them back up to the Championship.

As part of the process to ensure they get the right man – and don’t end up going backwards rather than forwards in their pursuit of a play-off or automatic promotion spot – Speakman has revealed to the SAFC Unfiltered podcast that they are looking for someone who can ‘add value’ to the club and someone that meets ‘certain criteria.’

Speaking about the hunt for a boss, he said: “We had a really clear criteria on the type of coach we want to work for the club, what the requirements are of that individual, what we are judging them against because you need to have clarity with that member of staff.

“Naturally we are running a succession plan for that position so we have been tracking coaches for over the last year. We are also looking at who matches up with our style of play, who is progressing, who do we think is someone who can come in and add value to our football club.”

It means that the person they next put in charge should certainly have undergone rigorous checks – and that should mean the right appointment from the club in principle.

The Verdict

It will be really intriguing to see who Sunderland go with next in terms of their head coach appointment. Lee Johnson looked like he was faring well enough after last season but he just hasn’t been up to the standard that the Black Cats want this year and it seemed like his departure was inevitable.

Now, they will have to be really smart with who they put in charge next. They don’t want to appoint someone deemed as ‘worse’ by the clubs supporters or there could be uproar. They also don’t want to appoint someone that could end up leading them even further down the league.

It will have to be an ambitious name and someone that the fans will ultimately get behind and cheer on. The last thing they want is for the club to be split again because that will only lead to more unrest and negativity.

An appointment of someone like Alex Neil, who has managed a lot higher up, could be a good call but he would need to be given time and that is something that comes in short supply at the Stadium of Light. Roy Keane would certainly be no-nonsense and would have plenty of passion but there is a question over his lack of experience too.