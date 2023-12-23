Highlights Kristjaan Speakman believes assistant coach Mike Dodds has the potential to become a head coach in the future.

Dodds impressed as caretaker boss with two victories in his three games.

There is surely a possibility that Dodds could become Michael Beale's successor if the latter leaves at some point.

Sunderland key figure Kristjaan Speakman believes Mike Dodds has the potential to become a head coach in the future, making this admission to the Sunderland Echo.

Dodds took caretaker charge following Tony Mowbray's dismissal, with Mowbray's departure coming as a slight surprise to some considering the Black Cats were still in a respectable position at the time he left.

The caretaker boss was able to cushion the blow of Mowbray's departure though, with victories against West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United meaning their loss against Bristol City after that didn't have a disastrous impact.

Winning six points from a possible nine during his short stint in charge, Dodds did himself and the club proud, and this points return has given new boss Michael Beale a good platform to build on.

Still in the mix for promotion at this point, both Beale and Dodds have a big job on their hands as they look to guide the Black Cats to another top-six finish, the latter staying on as Beale's assistant.

Coming up against Coventry City in Beale's opening game, the former Rangers boss doesn't have an easy first assignment, especially with a young squad after the arrival of several inexperienced players during the summer window.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

There has been a lot of scepticism about his appointment, so getting off to a good start could be crucial for him.

Speakman on Dodds: "Mike is on a very similar trajectory to Michael [Beale]"

Despite snubbing Dodds as a potential permanent appointment to go for Beale instead, Speakman had nothing but good things to say about Beale's assistant.

He said: "I think Mike is on a very similar trajectory to Michael, and Michael is probably a little bit ahead of him on that. They've spent years and years crafting and perfecting their skills.

"Doddsy has done nothing different to when he took the Doncaster and Cheltenham games but in football, small margins can really impact the perception people have.

"What Doddsy has done is reflected and reviewed, come back stronger and when the opportunity came again, and by the way we had no doubt in his ability to take the team, he's been able to deliver and competently take the team forward.

"I'm sure one he day he wants to be a head coach, and he's got all the skills to do that, but he also understands the gravity of the role having done it on a couple of occasions. He's now in a really good position to offer the right kind of advice as an assistant head coach.

"I'm really proud of his progression and I'm really pleased that people have seen the positives he brings in the last couple of weeks, and I'm sure he'll have a huge part to play in Michael's success."

Mike Dodds could be Micheal Beale's successor

It wouldn't be a surprise if Dodds becomes Beale's successor at some point in the future.

There's every chance Beale could be gone in the next couple of years, either because he's been sacked or has been poached by another club.

He's still a very highly-rated coach despite his underwhelming spell at Ibrox, so clubs may take an interest in him.

Dodds could become caretaker again if Beale departs.

And considering how highly Speakman has spoken of Dodds, the latter could have a chance of winning the job permanently at some point. But it's unclear when that potential chance could come around.