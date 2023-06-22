Sunderland Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman says he remains hopeful star striker Ross Stewart will sign a new long-term contract at the club.

Stewart has just one year remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light and he has previously been the subject of significant transfer speculation.

Scottish Premiership club Rangers, fellow Championship sides Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City and Premier League outfits including Crystal Palace and Brentford were all keen on Stewart in January, according to Sky Sports' Keith Downie.

Journalist Alan Nixon claimed in March that Stoke are planning to reignite their interest in Stewart this summer and a move to the bet365 Stadium would see him reunite with Potters boss Alex Neil after their pair worked together on Wearside.

Stewart joined the Black Cats from Ross County in January 2021 and he played a key role in the club's promotion from League One in the 2021-22 season, scoring 26 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions.

The Scotsman seamlessly made the step up to the Championship and enjoyed an excellent start to last season before suffering a thigh injury in September which kept him out for three months and then shortly after his return, he sustained a serious Achilles injury and is unlikely to be fully fit for the start of the new campaign.

Despite his injury problems, Stewart still managed an impressive return of 11 goals and three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions last term.

What did Kristjaan Speakman say?

After tying defenders Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin down to new deals, Speakman revealed that he was optimistic that Stewart would be the next player to commit his future to the club.

"It’s just an ongoing conversation," Speakman told the Sunderland Echo.

"We’ve been working really, really hard with the squad, we had a good conversation with Trai Hume and we managed to get that concluded.

"We had an equally long with Dennis Cirkin and we’ve just managed to get that concluded, so I’m really optimistic that we can try to tick off some of these additional ones on the to-do list.

""I’ve said all along that it has to work for both sides, and that doesn’t mean there is any negativity on either side. As a player you’ve got to be comfortable with your deal and as a club you’ve got to manage everything from your side with budgets etc.

"Hopefully we can find a conclusion, and Ross getting fit is obviously going to be a key factor in that."

Will Ross Stewart sign a new contract at Sunderland?

Speakman seems confident that Stewart will put pen-to-paper on a new deal with the Black Cats.

It is unlikely that Stewart will be on the move in the coming months given his injury issues, but the club will be desperate for him to sign an extension to avoid the risk of losing him for free next summer.

His comeback will be a huge boost for Sunderland as the looks to mount another promotion challenge and Tony Mowbray will be hoping to reunite him with Ellis Simms after the club opened talks with Everton over the 22-year-old's potential return, while the arrival of Hemir from Benfica further strengthens their attacking options.

Stewart will be concentrating on returning to full fitness ahead of the new season, but reaching an agreement with the 26-year-old over a new contract would be the best bit of business the Black Cats could do this summer.