This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham has been attracting interest from some of world football's biggest clubs.

Borussia Dortmund have previously been reported as feeling confident that they can tie up a deal for the Black Cats midfielder, which would see him make the same move his brother Jude did in the summer of 2020.

However, it's now understood that Chelsea have moved into pole position to land his signature, with it being said that Sunderland are bracing for offers should they fail in their quest for Premier League promotion this season.

Reports have emerged detailing that the Blues would be prepared to offer a significant fee to the Black Cats in order to bring the 19-year-old to Stamford Bridge in the summer. Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked.

"Look at your options" - Jobe Bellingham issued Sunderland, Chelsea transfer warning

We asked our Sunderland fan pundit, Jordan Newcombe: 'Chelsea want Jobe Bellingham and are prepared to send a good offer. Would Chelsea be a good or bad move for Jobe in your eyes?'

Newcombe said: "With Jobe Bellingham getting looked at by Chelsea, personally I think it would be a bad move.

"I don't think Chelsea would utilise him as much as other clubs would. Obviously, if there is better squads out there that's higher, say like Dortmund or Real Madrid or anything like that who are looking at him, then I'd maybe sell him.

Jobe Bellingham's 24/25 Championship stats (as of 13 March) - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Avg. match rating 33 4 3 7.3/10

"We'd probably get more money out of that as well, and Jobe will get utilised as much in the squad depth and the formation as much as he can within those teams.

"Especially after Jude at Dortmund. So, I'd say Chelsea, for him, is probably a bad move. If there's always more than one team to go after, you always look at your options.

"If Chelsea seems to be the closest so far, or winning race, then if I was him I'd look at the other options as well, because it would be a bad move."

It doesn't really matter who you are, if you play for Chelsea, you will likely have a player or two snapping at your heels ready to take your shirt.

Such is the quality and number of young players they develop through their academy system, as well as the financial investments they make in the transfer market.

Chelsea's current favoured central midfield partnership of Enzo Fernández and Moises Caicedo cost the Blues a combined fee of comfortably over £200m, and both of them have proven themselves to be top-class players at Premier League level.

With players such as Romeo Lavia, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and French youth international Mathis Amougou all for company in the middle of Enzo Maresca's midfield, the path to a starting role would appear to be a highly challenging one should Jobe head to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Therefore, should he decide to call time on his Sunderland career at the end of the season, taking his talents elsewhere to a club that could present him with an easier route to regular action may well be the wiser choice for the sake of his young career.