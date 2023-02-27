Sunderland’s January transfer failure is proving costly as Leeds United man continues to struggle: Opinion

Sunderland fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Coventry City over the weekend, a result which means they are now four points away from the play-offs places.

Of course, they will certainly not have given up on finishing in the top six this season and there is quality within Tony Mowbray’s squad that should make them feel promotion is a possibility.

However, the loss against the Sky Blues was a third consecutive game without a win for the Black Cats and it highlighted the issues they have – which are up front.

Losing Ross Stewart to injury was a massive blow and Everton’s decision to recall Ellis Simms, and their subsequent call to keep him as they failed to get a number nine in January, was a significant setback as well.

With Stewart’s injury coming outside the window, you do have sympathy for Sunderland but the reality is after it was clear Simms wasn’t returning, bringing in a physical presence up top should have been a priority.

Instead, they turned to Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt.

On paper, it seemed like it could be a good addition, as the 20-year-old has plenty of ability and has made his mark for the Whites in the Premier League but he needs regular football to help his development.

Yet, the role he has at the Stadium of Light is different to where you’d expect to play for the rest of his career and one goal in six shows it’s not exactly working at the moment.

Gelhardt’s strengths lie in the fact that he is something of a free spirit, capable of dropping into space and using his dribbling ability and speed to make a difference in the final third.

Unfortunately, that’s not what Mowbray needs from him right now.

Start 2023 by testing your Sunderland knowledge – Can you score 16/16 on this quiz?

1 of 16 How many times have Sunderland won the FA Cup? 2 3 4 5

With Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke, Amad Diallo and Alex Pritchard all in the squad, Sunderland aren’t lacking for players who like to run at the opposition and bring that unpredictability, they needed a focal point instead.

The ideal striker for this Sunderland side is Stewart, someone who is capable with his back to goal, can bring others into play and will be the one who those other attackers can play off. Simms boasted a similar profile as well.

In fact, the prospect of Gelhardt featuring alongside either is one that would have been exciting for the Wearside outfit and it’s a shame that won’t get to happen.

Right now though, Sunderland’s January recruit is playing a role that is not suited to his abilities purely because of a lack of alternatives.

How Mowbray finds a solution with the players he has remains to be seen but if results don’t improve quickly then there’s sure to be regret at the club that they didn’t go for someone more suited to what they require instead of the undoubtedly talented Gelhardt.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.