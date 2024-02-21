Highlights Sunderland likely to lose leading scorer Jack Clarke in summer transfer window, key figure in promotion battle.

Sunderland have resigned themselves to losing Jack Clarke during the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Black Cats believe it will be extremely difficult to hold onto the 23-year-old beyond the current campaign.

The Wearside outfit have previously turned down bids from Lazio and Burnley for the winger, who is the team’s top scorer this season.

Clarke is a key figure in the club’s promotion battle, having contributed 15 goals and four assists from 33 appearances in the Championship.

The forward has a contract until the summer of 2026, with pressure growing over his future at the Stadium of Light.

Jack Clarke transfer latest

It is increasingly looking likely that Clarke will depart the Championship side this summer, with the team’s promotion bid suffering a significant blow in recent weeks.

The Sunderland star is attracting interest from a number of top flight clubs, including West Ham, Brentford and Burnley.

Clarke is keen to compete in the Premier League, and may seek a move in the summer in order to complete that ambition.

Defeats to Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town in recent fixtures has dented the team’s hopes of a top six finish.

This has led to a feeling of resignation creeping in at the Stadium of Light regarding the future of the former Tottenham Hotspur player.

Jack Clarke transfer fee

Clarke signed from Spurs in the summer of 2022, having initially spent six months on loan with the club as they gained promotion from League One.

It is believed the deal was worth just £750,000, but the London club will also be owed as much as 25 per cent of any future sale.

This will be factored into Sunderland’s asking price in the summer, as they will look to extract maximum value.

Given there are still two years left on his contract, the Championship side should still be able to negotiate a hefty sum for Clarke.

Sunderland league position

Sunderland have fallen seven points behind the top six positions in recent weeks, sitting 10th in the table.

Head coach Michael Beale was dismissed earlier this week following the defeat to Birmingham last Saturday.

Mike Dodds has been placed in temporary charge of the team until the end of the campaign, with Will Still being linked with the role on a more permanent basis.

Next up for Sunderland is a home clash against Swansea City on 24 February.

Clarke’s time at Spurs saw him fail to make a breakthrough into their first team squad, meaning he never actually played in the Premier League.

But the stint in the Championship has helped get his career back on track after a promising time at Leeds United, graduating from the Whites’ academy.

It is no surprise a number of top flight clubs are circling, and a move to the top division does now seem inevitable.

It will be a blow for Sunderland to lose someone of such quality, but it is possible that they could receive as much as £20 million for him in the summer, perhaps even more.