Sunderland's chances of getting Lyon striker Gift Orban before the end of the window are good, according to reports.

Adding a striker is a priority for Sunderland, as we head towards the final hours of the transfer window. Last summer, they found themselves in a dire state after the window had closed, having left themselves without a proven goalscorer up top. This issue plagued them for the rest of their miserable campaign.

The Black Cats are trying to make sure that they don't make that mistake and are going after many options before tonight's 11pm deadline.

Sunderland Nation reported earlier today that Orban was one of many number nines that were being looked at by Wearsiders, but that he was their preferred option.

Now, the chances of him coming to the Stadium of Light have become clearer.

Sunderland's chances of signing Gift Orban revealed

Sunderland Nation have stated (live blog, 4:13pm) that the chances of the Black Cats signing the Nigerian striker are good, and that he wants to come to the club.

While the signs on the Orban front are encouraging, attention has also been put on another of Sunderland's many spinning centre-forward plates. The Northern Echo have also reported that the Black Cats have made a bid for KAA Gent's Ahmed Abdullahi (live blog, 1:49pm).

Burnley and Southampton were also reported to be interested in Orban. He only joined Lyon in January for €14 million from Gent. Sunderland are looking to use their French connections to acquire the 22-year-old before the deadline.

Even if they fail to bring in a number nine before tonight's deadline, they are expected to make two other signings. Milan Aleksic and Salis Abdul Samed are set to become part of Regis Le Bris' side.

Both players are midfielders. Aleksic is going to join on a permanent deal from FK Radnicki, and Samed will arrive from French team RC Lens on loan, as per the Echo (live blog, 8:42am).

Gift Orban may be a risk worth taking

That lack of a true striker threat last season was such a downfall for Sunderland. Even with their strong start to the season, collecting maximum points from their opening three games, it's still an issue that needs fixing. Yet, on the face of it, Orban isn't an obvious fix for this team.

His goalscoring record wasn't brilliant with Gent, and it's been a bit worse since he went to Lyon.

Gift Orban's 23/24 Ligue 1 stats Apps 13 Starts 5 Mins per game 37 Goals 1 xG 1.1 Conversion rate 13% Stats taken from Sofascore

Despite this, they still need another forward, regardless of how guaranteed, or not, they are going to be in improving the starting XI. Luis Hemir is set for a loan move to Juventus, so any extra options up front will be of help to Le Bris.

With the money that they have earned this summer, Sunderland can afford to take a risk on Orban.