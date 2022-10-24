Sunderland’s Dan Neil makes “bittersweet” admission after first goal of the season v Burnley

After solidifying his place in the Sunderland starting line-up last season, Dan Neil has continued to be a first choice for Tony Mowbray this year.

Sunderland have been missing force in the attack for a number of weeks now due to injuries to both Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms and have been relying on others to contribute to the goals.

Amad Diallo put his side ahead in the 16th minute before Neil got his first goal of the season in the 20th minute to put Sunderland 2-0 up.

Mowbray’s side capitulated in the second half and ended up losing the game 4-2 which made the occasion a sore one.

However, Neil was pleased with his contributions as he told the Chronicle: “Obviously when your two strikers go down you’re looking for other players to contribute with goals and I have been gutted so far that I haven’t been able to get on the scoresheet.

“It’s a bit of a bittersweet moment to get on the scoresheet. Obviously I’m delighted to get my first goal of the season but the way we lost that game kind of takes the gloss off it.

“I think in all the games we are getting into good areas but don’t really have that killer instinct in the box that those two [Stewart and Simms] bring. At the end of the day we have to find ways to score goals and we have.

“There have been a few nil-nils and blanks but in the main we have scored goals. On Saturday it was at the other end which caused us a problem.

“I think set pieces [are a problem] at both ends. You saw that on Saturday and against Blackburn it was two set piece goals.

“It’s tough because we generally do have quite a small team and technical players. We are getting into really good areas but we don’t have that killer instinct where they know where the ball is going to drop, like a Ross or an Ellis.”

The Verdict: Dan Neil will have been pleased to get his first goal of the season at the weekend and with an assist under his belt too this term, he will be hoping the can kick on from here. Ellis Simms shouldn’t be out much longer for the Black Cats which will serve as a definite boost for the team but they have survived fairly well without their striker up to this point. It was the defensive side of their game which let Sunderland down at the weekend but the fact they are proving they have the ability to score goals is a definite positive.