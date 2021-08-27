Sunderland’s chances of securing Nottingham Forest agreement ahead of Blackpool become clearer

Sunderland are out of the race to sign Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, according to the latest update from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

It has been consistently reported throughout the summer transfer window that Sunderland have been one of the sides that have been interested in securing a potential move for Lawrence-Gabriel.

According to a report earlier in the window from the Daily Mirror, Sunderland and Blackpool have both had at least one offer worth around £450,000 rejected by Nottingham Forest for the defender this summer.

While that report also outlined that Nottingham Forest were going to be holding out for a fee of around £700,000 for the full-back.

A recent update on the full-back’s situation had suggested that both Sunderland and Blackpool were edging closer towards Nottingham Forest’s valuation of Lawrence-Gabriel.

However, according to the latest update from Nixon, Sunderland now appear to be out of the race to sign Lawrence-Gabriel before the transfer window comes to a close. That comes after they have secured a move for Niall Huggins from Leeds United

The verdict

This is understandable from Sunderland if they have pulled out of the race for Gabriel with the Black Cats having bolstered their options in the left-back position with Huggins’ arrival.

It was always going to be difficult to agree a deal with Nottingham Forest considering that they would likely need a replacement through the door first before allowing Lawrence-Gabriel to leave. Therefore Lee Johnson’s side are right to have not put all their hopes on securing that deal.

This could potentially open the door for Blackpool to make a successful move to re-sign the defender, but again it is going to be very challenging for them considering Forest still need to bring in a new signing before allowing him to leave the club.

However, the Reds might be signing Max Lowe from Sheffield United and that could open up Lawrence-Gabriel for a potential move, even though they play on opposite sides.

Sunderland, though, have been wise in finding an alternative full-back to bring into the club rather than having to wait to see what Nottingham Forest do.