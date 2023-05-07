Heading into Monday afternoon's final round of Championship fixtures, Sunderland still have a great chance of extending their season that little bit longer.

Indeed, currently sitting seventh in the league standings, a victory over Preston North End tomorrow could see the club reach the Championship play-off places, providing results elsewhere went their way.

Whether they go on to achieve that feat or not, one player who has played a very important role for the club this season is Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo.

So much so, that many Black Cats' supporters would likely be keen to see him return to the Stadium of Light once again next season.

However, it seems that the club's chances of landing the 20-year-old on loan are looking rather slim.

What is the latest news on Amad Diallo's Man Utd future?

That is according to The Sun, who report that whilst Amad Diallo is open to leaving Man Utd on loan once again this summer, rumour has it that a less physical, European league is being sought as a destination.

This would be as opposed to the Championship, where Diallo is obviously on loan this campaign, or the Scottish Premiership, where he was previously on loan with Rangers.

Man Utd, too, are said to prefer a loan agreement for Diallo this summer, and are said to be happy to see him go abroad rather than have yet another spell in the second tier.

Could Sunderland sign Diallo if promoted to the Premier League?

Of course, one permutation is not discussed in the above report, and that is if Sunderland are promoted to the Premier League.

This is far from a certainty, of course, with the club not even in the top six heading into the final day, but at the same time, there is a possibility it could happen.

Were the Black Cats to be playing in the top flight next season, and Man Utd have no place for Diallo at Old Trafford, one can only assume that the Red Devils would be delighted to see their young star gain valuable top flight experience in England.

How has Amad Diallo performed at Sunderland?

In some ways, it is understandable that Diallo would now want a new challenge after what has been an impressive season in the Championship.

Despite a slow start, Diallo came to life eventually, and heads into the final day with 12 goals and three assists to his name in the league.

A further assist in the FA Cup means the Man Utd loanee has 16 direct goal contributions in total this season, which is not a bad return at all.