Sunderland’s Bailey Wright issues honest World Cup verdict after morale boosting news

Bailey Wright has offered his verdict on earning a call-up to Australia’s World Cup squad.

This will be the Sunderland defender’s second time appearing in the international tournament, having competed at the 2014 competition in Brazil.

While the 30-year-old has not been a prominent presence in the Black Cats’ team this season, the centre back still has a lot of experience he can provide for the team and he has still made nine Championship appearances.

Speaking on the SAFC Unfiltered podcast, he revealed his pride at earning the chance to represent his nation for a second time.

He also admitted that missing out on the squad in 2018 was heartbreaking, which makes his place in the 2022 squad something he can’t take for granted.

“It’s a proud achievement for me and my family,” said Wright, via Chronicle Live.

“Obviously I’ve been to the World Cup before in Brazil, had a little taste of what they’re like, I’ve had the heartbreak of missing out in Russia four years ago.

“I know the highs and lows of football, getting selected, not getting selected, so getting an opportunity like this, the honour to represent your country on the biggest stage from a footballer’s point of view is special and something I never take for granted.

“I’m extremely grateful first off for growing up in Australia and learning my trade there but having the chance to represent my country and my friends and family gives me this goose bumps-type feeling that you can’t really put into words.

“It never gets old, anytime you get to wear the shirt or get selected, you’re like a kid at Christmas, just absolutely buzzing.”

Wright captained the Sunderland side last weekend when Tony Mowbray’s side faced Cardiff City.

A 1-0 loss to the Bluebirds dropped the club to 17th in the second division table as we head into the final round of fixtures before the season is put on hold due to the World Cup.

Up next for Mowbray’s side is a trip to St. Andrew’s to face Birmingham City this evening.

The Verdict

Earning a place in a World Cup is the dream of every footballer, so this will be a huge moment of pride for Wright.

His experience could be quite important for Australia and he could prove to be an important dressing room presence.

A difficult group with Denmark, Tunisia and champions France awaits but he will likely relish the challenge of competing with such talented teams.

He will also be representing Sunderland at the competition, which Mowbray will be keeping a keen eye on as Wright looks to earn greater playing time at the Stadium of Light for the second half of the season.