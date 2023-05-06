Sunderland travel to Deepdale on Monday to face Preston North End with their play-off hopes still alive.

The Black Cats know that to stand any chance of getting into the play-offs on the final day of the season, they must collect all three points in Lancashire.

Sunderland are on an impressive unbeaten run in the league, but last week’s 2-2 draw with Watford took their own destiny out of their hands.

Now Tony Mowbray’s men will hope that as well as winning their game, Coventry City and Millwall drop points, or at least one of them, on Monday afternoon.

Sunderland’s summer plans

It has been a very impressive campaign from the Black Cats, considering they were only promoted from League One last season, and they are already in contention for the Championship play-offs.

Despite the turmoil at the start of the campaign, the Wearsiders have been a growing force, with young, hungry, energetic players at the forefront of the team’s ideas.

Mowbray has managed to gel a squad together that has worked together and performed together as a unit while having a few players who can single-handedly win them games of football.

As there is uncertainty regarding what league they may be in next season, this summer's transfer window has probably not been given much thought as of yet.

However, with loan players returning to their parent clubs and players coming to the end of their deals, it could well be a very busy summer of incomings and outgoings at the Stadium of Light.

One player that looks unlikely to return to Sunderland next season is Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo.

The forward has been magnificent this season since joining the club, and with his performances catching the eye of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, it is looking likely the young man will be given his opportunity at Old Trafford next season.

Therefore, Sunderland will be on the lookout for a replacement this summer, and one player they should turn to is Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Why Sunderland should sign Rak-Sakyi

Rak-Sakyi has enjoyed a successful loan spell at League One side Charlton Athletic this season, featuring 42 times in the league, scoring 15 goals, and providing eight assists.

The 20-year-old is a product of Crystal Palace’s academy, and this has been the forward’s first loan spell in professional football.

Palace are a side that have options in the attacking third in the first team, and at his age, it is likely that the Premier League side are going to send Rak-Sakyi out on loan again next season - the Championship the obvious destination.

There is no doubt that many teams will be interested in taking the 20-year-old on loan next season after seeing what he has done at the Valley.

Therefore, Sunderland should definitely be a side that looks at the forward, and this is because Diallo's departure this summer will be a blow to the Black Cats, and while he will be hard to replace, it is crucial they try to bring in an attacking wide player.

Rak-Sakyi is in the same category as Diallo: he is a young, exciting player who has a bunch of tricks in his locker and an eye for goal.

The Sunderland fans love having that type of player in their team, and a signing of Rak-Sayki’s calibre could be the perfect summer addition.

While the Black Cats would be the ideal place for the Palace forward, as they have shown this season, they are a good team to play for and develop for, and it would allow Rak-Sakyi to work under an experienced manager like Tony Mowbray, someone who has helped Diallo this season.