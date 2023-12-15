Highlights Sunderland are still interested in signing Amad Diallo in January, despite uncertainty over their next manager.

Amad Diallo has recently returned to full fitness and may be given a chance to prove himself in the Man United first team.

The departure of Tony Mowbray as manager of Sunderland could potentially impact Diallo's willingness to sign for the club.

Sunderland are reportedly still aiming to sign Amad Diallo in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with the Black Cats before making a return to Manchester United in the summer.

A pre-season injury has kept him out of action, with a return to full fitness only coming in recent weeks.

This prevented him from potentially going out on loan again last summer, but he could yet be sent away from Old Trafford in January now that he is back to full health.

According to Teamtalk, Sunderland remain interested in the Ivorian regardless of who their next manager will be.

Important few weeks for Amad Diallo

Amad is set to be given an opportunity in the Man United first team squad before a decision is made over his immediate future.

The winger impressed while on loan in the Championship last season, scoring 13 goals to help Sunderland earn a top six finish.

The youngster was the team’s top goal scorer, and was a favourite among the supporters.

However, the right-wing is seen as a problem area for an out-of-form Man United, so Amad may be given a chance to prove himself in Ten Hag’s side in the coming weeks.

If he is to be loaned out again in January, Sunderland will be looking to position themselves as a primary potential destination.

But it remains to be seen whether the forward will still be keen to sign for the Wearside outfit following the departure of Tony Mowbray as manager.

Amad was fond of the 60-year-old, and played well under the experienced coach last season, so it is unclear whether he would be as keen to sign for Sunderland without him at the club.

The Black Cats are aiming for promotion to the Premier League, so Amad’s arrival could be key in securing another top six finish.

Sunderland league position

Sunderland are currently sixth in the Championship table as we approach the halfway mark of the season.

Mike Dodds is in charge of the first team squad on a temporary basis as the club continues to search for a permanent successor to Mowbray.

Dodds has overseen two wins from two, beating promotion rivals West Brom and Leeds United during both his games in charge so far.

Next up for Sunderland is a trip to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City on 16 December.

Sunderland’s unintended consequence

An unintended consequence of Sunderland’s decision to part ways with Mowbray may be that it convinces Amad to sign elsewhere in January if he leaves Man United.

The next few weeks will be crucial, as the forward may have the opportunity to step up and show he is ready to compete for the Red Devils.

In that case, there will be nothing the Championship side could do to sway him into moving back to the Stadium of Light.

But if Man United do loan him out again, then Mowbray’s departure could have a negative knock-on effect regarding this deal, which would be a huge blow.