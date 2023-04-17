Sunderland have received a potential blow to their chances of retaining Amad Diallo beyond this season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Premier League side are open to keeping the forward in the first team squad for the next campaign.

The Ivorian has spent the year on loan at the Stadium of Light where he has become an invaluable part of Tony Mowbray’s squad.

Will Amad Diallo remain with Sunderland next season?

It was his strike that earned all three points against Birmingham City at the weekend to keep the team’s play-off chances alive last weekend.

That brought his league tally to 12 goals and two assists as he has played a crucial role in bringing the Black Cats to ninth in the Championship table.

The gap to the play-off places is now just two points with only four games remaining in the campaign.

However, they are likely to prove to be Amad’s final four games for the club unless a play-off place is secured, as the club now weighs up their options regarding the player’s immediate future.

The Red Devils held a recall clause in their deal with Sunderland that could have been activated in January, but Erik ten Hag opted for Amad to remain with his loan club for the remainder of the season.

Can Sunderland earn Premier League promotion?

It was a slow start to life with Sunderland for the 20-year-old, with his first start not coming until early October in a 0-0 draw with Blackpool.

But he established himself as a regular starter in Mowbray’s side prior to the World Cup and has been a consistent presence ever since.

Amad is the team’s top scorer in the league, taking up the responsibility following the season-ending injury to Ross Stewart at the turn of the year.

His goals could now be crucial to securing a top six finish in the Championship this season, with just four games remaining to earn a play-off place.

Up next for Sunderland is a midweek clash against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday evening, which looks like a must-win game as they try to close the gap.

Does Amad Diallo have what it takes to play for Manchester United?

There are a lot of attacking options at Man United at the moment but the summer looks set to offer Amad a chance to impress/

He is a natural replacement or backup for Antony and is much better suited to the system than the current alternatives in Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri.

This could open up the door for him to become a first team squad member next season, especially if moves are sought for Elanga and Pellistri elsewhere.

However, a loan move to the Premier League could also be seen as beneficial for Amad next year, which could be helpful for Sunderland if they can pull off promotion via the play-offs.