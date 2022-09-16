Sunderland’s all-time top 10 goalscorers – Who was your favourite?

For the past few years, Sunderland may have struggled to get over the finishing line when it comes to getting out of League One, but one thing they haven’t lacked are goalscorers.

Save one season where Chris Maguire top scored with just 10, the Black Cats have had multiple individuals who have hit the back of the net on a regular basis.

Josh Maja, Charlie Wyke and now Ross Stewart have all been prolific for the Wearsiders, and the club’s history shows that there has been so many talismen who have helped the club to great success.

Even in recent years you have the likes of Kevin Phillips, Niall Quinn, Darren Bent, Marcus Stewart and Marco Gabbiadini who Sunderland fans cheered on from the terraces, but who are the club’s top 10 goalscorers of all-time?

Let’s take a look at the past to see who makes it and let us know who your favourite of the lot is.