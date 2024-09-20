Sunderland are reportedly not interested in signing Aaron Connolly as a free agent.

According to the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats will not be making an approach for the Ireland international at this time.

Connolly is currently without a club, and is free to sign elsewhere despite the transfer window being closed.

The forward spent last season with Hull City, but did not have his contract renewed after making 28 appearances in the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

Injury issues prevented him from competing more consistently, scoring eight in the second tier as the Tigers came seventh in the table.

Aaron Connolly - Hull City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals 2022-23 5 (4) 2 2023-24 28 (13) 8

Sunderland’s Aaron Connolly stance

Sunderland will not be pursuing a move for Connolly, amid their search for new striker options in the summer.

The Black Cats spent the summer searching for a new striker, with a number of names linked with a move, but ultimately ended up signing Wilson Isidor on loan, as well as Ahmed Abdullahi from KAA Gent.

The ability to sign free agents even after the window ended also left the door open for a move for Connolly, who remains without a club.

But it is understood that no move is being pursued at the moment, with Eliezer Mayenda stepping up as the team’s first choice number nine so far this season.

Mayenda has started all five of the team’s opening league fixtures, and has contributed two goals and two assists.

The 19-year-old only made eight appearances for the Wearside outfit in the Championship last year, but has become a more important part of the team under new head coach Régis le Bris.

Régis Le Bris’ Sunderland striker claim

Le Bris has made a good start to life at Sunderland, with the team sitting second in the table after five games.

The Frenchman discussed the striker situation at Sunderland earlier this week, suggesting that he would like to see goals come from other parts of the side other than at striker.

“I want to say as well that the striker is not the only player on the pitch who has the responsibility to score,” said Le Bris, via Sunderland Echo.

“In many teams, the striker could be the only one, but I think in our squad, we need to create the danger from many sides - with the striker, with the wingers, with the offensive midfielders, with the set-pieces as well.

“When the responsibility is shared it is always more dangerous, and I think for the confidence of the striker, when he doesn’t score for maybe two or three games, it is not a problem, because we have other players with the ability to score.”

Mayenda proving himself amid Sunderland’s striker search

A move for Connolly might’ve made more sense if Mayenda hadn’t started the season as well as he has.

The Spaniard has played well, and the fact he’s got a couple goals to his name already this year is quite encouraging.

Connolly has shown he can compete at this level, but his fitness issues are a genuine concern.

Given Sunderland’s model is built on trusting youth, giving Mayenda the chance to continue proving himself is the smartest move for the team at the moment.