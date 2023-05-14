Sunderland will no doubt look back on the 2022/23 campaign with great pride.

The Black Cats finished the season in sixth place, which means the club are in the Championship play-offs.

It’s been a fantastic season for the club, considering they only gained promotion to the Championship last season and had to deal with a setback in terms of Alex Neil leaving, but with Tony Mowbray they have continued to rise.

Sunderland’s 5 most expensive signings

As we wait to see how Sunderland shape up in the transfer market, we have looked at the club’s five most expensive signings and seen where they are now…

Didier Ndong

Sunderland signed Ndong back in September 2016, for what is still now their biggest ever transfer fee on a player.

The club spent £13.5 million to sign Ndong from French side Lorient, who signed a five-year deal at the club.

The 28-year-old stayed on Wearside for two years before he left the club in 2018 after his contract was terminated by the club.

During his time at the club, he made 54 appearances, with a goal contribution of just six. There were big things expected of Ndong, but due to the club’s demise at the time, it was never the right fit.

Since leaving Sunderland, the midfielder has bounced around from club to club and is currently plying his trade at French side Dijon.

Asamoah Gyan

Gyan joined Sunderland in August 2010 for what was then their record transfer fee of £13 million.

He joined the club from French side Rennes and stayed with the Black Cats for two years, however one of those years seen him depart the club on a season-long loan deal.

In his one season on Wearside, Gyan scored 11 times in the 37 appearances, becoming a real fan favourite amongst the supporters. However, the relationship soon broke down, and he was sold in the summer of 2012 to Al-Ain FC.

The striker had spells across all of Europe, but finally announced his retirement from football in October 2021. It is unclear what Gyan is up to now, but in August last year, the forward was trying to make a shock return to the Ghana national squad for the Qatar World Cup, that failed to happen and is still retired from the game.

Steven Fletcher

Sunderland signed Fletcher from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2012 for a fee of £12 million that had the potential to be worth £14 million.

The Scotsman stayed with the Black Cats for four years before he left the club in 2016 to join Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer.

The forward played over 100 games for Sunderland, and during those he managed to net 23 times. Fletcher was never really a prolific goalscorer at Sunderland, and he never hit the heights of his Wolves days.

During his time on Wearside, Fletcher also spent time away from the club with a loan move to French side Marseille, but that wasn’t a transfer that worked out.

At 36, he is still playing professional football, currently plying his trade at Scottish Premiership side Dundee United. He is currently trying to help the club avoid relegation to the Scottish Championship.

Michael Turner

The Black Cats signed Michael Turner back in 2009 for an undisclosed fee, but it was believed to be around the £12 million mark.

Turner was a reasonable success at the Stadium of Light; he appeared 77 times for the club in his three-year spell.

The defender had a turbulent time at the club as injuries cost him more game time, but when called upon, he did his job reasonably well. He was sold in 2012 to Norwich City, and since leaving Sunderland, he has played for the Canaries, Fulham, Sheffield Wednesday, and Southend United.

Turner announced his retirement from professional football back in 2020 and has yet to have a role in the game since.

Jack Rodwell

Rodwell signed for Sunderland back in 2014 from Manchester City for a fee that was believed to be around £10 million.

The midfielder struggled to hit the same heights he did at Everton while he was at City, so he was sold by the club to Sunderland.

Rodwell stayed at the Stadium of Light for four years, and during that time he appeared 76 times, but injuries and falling out of favour meant his time at the club wasn’t successful.

He left the club in 2018 on a free transfer, joining Blackburn Rovers, but since leaving Sunderland, the midfielder has really struggled to find a home.

Playing at Sheffield United before being without a club and then moving to Australia to play for Western Sydney and Sydney FC.

The 32-year-old is still playing football with Sydney FC, having joined the club back in August 2022.