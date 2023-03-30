Sunderland have had a positive return to the Championship, with Tony Mowbray’s side still having an outside chance of finishing in the play-off places.

Whilst recent results have been frustrating, the Black Cats fans have stuck with the team once again this season, with the average attendances at the Stadium of Light around the 38,000 mark.

That highlights the loyalty and passion on Wearside for the club, with that number comfortably higher than any other club in the Football League. It’s also more than many in the Premier League!

So, whether it’s at the stadium or keeping track in other ways, it’s fair to say a lot of people are invested in how Sunderland do every week. That includes plenty of famous faces, with the north-east side having many high-profile fans. And, here we look at FOUR of their most well-known supporters…

4 Kate Adie

Born in Whitley Bay, but brought up in Sunderland, Kate Adie is a face and voice that many will know from her career as a journalist that saw her become a leading figure for the BBC News, covering all the major incidents that happened over the years.

Away from her work, Adie has made it known that she is a fan of Sunderland and she has helped out with charity events at the club, including the Foundation of Light, which is run by the Championship side.

3 Steve Cram

Another from the north-east, Steve Cram was one of the top British athletes in the 1980s, representing and winning medals for Great Britain at the Olympics, and at European and World level, whilst he also set various world records at the time.

Upon retiring, he moved into broadcasting and is another voice that fans may recognise from coverage at various athletic events. Away from track and field, he has a passion for Sunderland, and has followed them since he was a kid.

2 Paul Collingwood

Sticking with sport, Paul Collingwood was a key figure for the England cricket team, and he played his part in some memorable moments for the country. Notably, he retired as a three-time Ashes winner, which included playing a key role as they recorded a first win in Australia for 24 years.

Born in Durham, he also has a love for football, and it was thought he had to give up playing the game in order to concentrate on cricket. That was clearly the right choice, but Collingwood still follows the game and is a big Sunderland fan.

1 Melanie Hill

Melanie Hill has been a regular on TV screens since the 1980s, featuring in shows from Auf Wiedersehen, Pet to Coronation Street, and much, much more in between, so she will be a recognisable face to many.

Even though she was born in Brighton, Hill was raised in Sunderland, and she clearly was passionate about football as she followed the club through the ups and downs over the years.