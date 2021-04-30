Sunderland’s 23-y/o speaks out on future under Lee Johnson as potential contract dilemma looms

George Dobson has refused to rule out a summer return to AFC Wimbledon following his loan spell with the club.

The Sunderland midfielder faces an uncertain future at the Stadium Of Light with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

First team opportunities had been limited for the 23-year-old during the first half of the campaign, leaving him with the opportunity to head out on loan in search of more regular first team football.

That certainly came at Plough Lane with Dobson already making 22 appearances for the Dons.

Speculation will continue to build around his future, but discussing his summer plans Dobson has said that he’ll have to wait and see what Lee Johnson wants to do before deciding his future.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Dobson said: “It obviously all depends on what happens with Sunderland in the summer.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with them.

“It’s definitely something I’d be open to. With any footballer, when you’re playing and playing well and enjoying it – there’s nothing better.

“I’ve honestly loved my time here, so we’ll just have to see what happens I guess.” Discussing his time with AFC Wimbledon, Dobson added: “I’ve loved being here. “I’ve really enjoyed my spell so far. It’s a great football club and the stadium is really, really good. “The fans – even though I haven’t met them, you can just tell by the way the club is run by the fans, it’s just one big community. “Its a special place to play football.”

The verdict It’s surely unlikely that George Dobson will return to Sunderland this summer. The midfielder is way down the pecking order at the Stadium Of Light, and while he has youth on his side, it would take something special for him to force his way back into the reckoning. Whether that could pave the way for a move to AFC Wimbledon, however, remains to be seen.