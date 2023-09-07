Highlights Kenwyne Jones, Darren Bent, and Brian Clough are among Sunderland's greatest ever goalscorers, based on the opinion of FLW Fan Pundit, Jack Austwicke.

Niall Quinn, Jermain Defoe, and Marco Gabbiadini also made the list, with Quinn's 21 goals in the Division One title-winning season being particularly memorable.

Charlie Buchan, Kevin Phillips, and Len Shackleton are players who are revered by Sunderland supporters, with Phillips being the only Englishman to win the European Golden Shoe. Bobby Gurney is considered the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

Founded in 1879, Sunderland are a historic football club, with a fantastic history. During this time they have managed to boast some game-changing strikers.

At the moment, Tony Mowbray is relying on youth to perform up front, following the departure of Ross Stewart. But will any of the up-and-coming talent that the Black Cats boast be able to breach this list over the coming years?

FLW's Sunderland Fan Pundit, Jack Austwicke, has shared his list of the club's greatest ever goalscorers - based on his opinion.

12 Kenwyne Jones

Kenwyne Jones first made a name for himself in Trinidad and Tobago, where he was born, before making his first move to England in 2004, when Southampton made him an offer.

Initial loan moves to Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City earned Jones regular minutes on the South Coast. But he decided that it was time for a change in 2007, and moved to Sunderland.

The powerful forward impressed at the Black Cats, and was the subject of interest for a number of top teams, but never made a move. Overall he played over 100 times, and netted 29.

11 Darren Bent

Most will remember Darren Bent for his two-year stint at Sunderland, as this is where he arguably played his best football.

In 63 outings, Bent struck 36 times and notched four assists. The most bizarre of which came in a Premier League outing against Liverpool in 2009. The striker's shot ricocheted off a beach ball that had made its way onto the pitch, and beat a dumbfounded Pepe Reina.

10 Brian Clough

Brian Clough is most famed for managing Nottingham Forest to consecutive European Cup triumphs. However, he spent three-years leading the line for Sunderland before injuries put an abrupt end to his playing career.

Clough has one of the best goal scoring records on this list. He scored 63 goals in just 74 matches whilst plying his trade on Wearside.

9 Niall Quinn

Like many who make this list, Niall Quinn is revered in the Northeast. Quinn joined from Manchester City in 1996, and formed a fruitful partnership with Kevin Phillips when he joined the club a year after - more on him later.

The former Republic of Ireland international wrote his name into Sunderland folklore after netting 21 times in his side's Division One title-winning season. This led to him being given both the Sunderland, and North East Sportswriters' Player of the Year awards.

8 Jermain Defoe

Jermain Defoe spent two-years at Sunderland, joining for the first time in 2015. After 93 matches and 37 goals, he became well-liked by the Sunderland faithful.

An iconic 22-yard volley gave Defoe his best moment in red and white, as it proved to be the only goal in an important bout against local-rivals Newcastle United. Another strike a month later, this time against Everton, moved the Black Cats out of the relegation zone as the season's end loomed.

7 Marco Gabbiadini

Marco Gabbiadini joined Sunderland from York City in 1987 and would only have to wait two matches for his first strike.

During his maiden season, a prolific partnership with Eric Gates was formed, which affectionately became known as 'The G-Force'.

Overall, Gabbiadini played more than 150 times during his four-year stint. He scored in just over half of his total matches before joining Crystal Palace in 1991.

6 Gary Rowell

Gary Rowell played in the Northeast at the beginning of his career, and spent ten years there. However, his time at the club was riddled with injuries.

When he was fit, Rowell maintained a robust strike-rate. He found the back of the net almost 100 times, and played in excess of 250 matches.

5 Charlie Buchan

Charlie Buchan is the oldest player to feature in this list, being born in 1891. Buchan was the club's leading goalscorer in seven of the nine seasons that he spent with the club at the beginning of the 20th century.

His 222 strikes, across more than 400 games, ranks him second in the club's all-time scoring charts.

4 Billy Hughes

Scotsman Billy Hughes plied his trade in Wearside for more than a decade. When he first came through the ranks, Hughes was loaned to Vancouver Royal Canadians, and earned consistent minutes when he returned.

He played his part in Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup triumph. He netted in the semi-final against Arsenal, and assisted the winning goal in the final.

Hughes made the switch to Derby County in 1977, after almost 300 appearances.

3 Kevin Phillips

Kevin Phillips is another that is held in high esteem by Sunderland supporters.

The striker's six-year stint in Sunderland saw him play the best football of his career. He played over 200 matches for the Black Cats, and scored 113 times.

Phillips' first campaign in the topflight saw him dominate. He became only the fourth player to manage 30 goals in a single Premier League season, and still remains the only Englishman to win the European Golden Shoe.

2 Len Shackleton

Len Shackleton is often hailed as one of football's greatest entertainers. Overall, he made 320 total league appearances for Sunderland, and netted more than 100 times.

He completed the rare switch from Newcastle United in February 1948, for a then British record transfer fee.

As well as showcasing his skills at Sunderland, Shackleton was able to represent his country. During his five England matches, he managed one goal, which came against West Germany - who were world champions at the time. Following retirement, he would refer to this as the greatest moment of his career.

1 Bobby Gurney

FLW Fan Pundit, Jack Austwicke, has handed his number one spot to the Black Cats' all-time leading goalscorer, Bobby Gurney. The Silksworth born star managed 228 goals in 338 games.

Gurney won three trophies during his lengthy spell in Wearside. These included a Charity Shield, an FA Cup, and a First Division title.

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest Sunderland players ever.