Sunderland youngster rated at £1m draws interest from Premier League

Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg is being reportedly subject of interest from Newcastle United and Everton, a report from The Sun has claimed.

The two Premier League sides are reported to both be chasing 14-year-old midfielder Rigg who at his young age is already rated at £1m.

The academy star is being tipped to join a Premier League club this summer with Rigg already stepping up to the Under-18s side this season, notching two goals and an assist that level which has sparked interest.

Liverpool and England midfielder Jordan Henderson came through the Academy of Light, before moving to Anfield in a £16million deal.

England and Everton number one Jordan Pickford was another who moved on when he joined Everton for £22.5million in 2017.

According to the report, Sunderland don’t want to lose the youngster but are resigned to losing him if a Premier League club were to stump up the money for him.

Josh Maja, Bali Mumba and George Honeyman are among the latest academy players who have moved and have since joined Championship clubs respectively, highlighting the quality of player that comes through the Black Cats academy.

The verdict

It would be unfair for Sunderland to lose such a talented young player, but with them currently in League One, it would be difficult for them to resist any bids for their youngsters.

It’s a symptom of modern football unfortunately with many big clubs always circling around academies to see what talent they can pick out.

However, it does show that despite their fall from the top leagues, the quality of player that is coming through the ranks is there and has not changed, and will not change in the future, which will at least bring some useful funds into the Stadium of Light.