Sunderland yet to make contact with Premier League figure over manager’s job

Since the sacking of Lee Johnson at the weekend, the rumour mill has already been rife as to who will next take charge at Sunderland.

There have been plenty of names floated around but one face that continues to be linked with the role is Duncan Ferguson.

According to The Northern Echo, he has been one of the names discussed for the role and with his current club Everton undergoing a change at the moment, it has looked a plausible move.

However, sources from Chronicle Live reveal that Sunderland have actually yet to even contact the current Toffees coach about the vacant position.

Ferguson has yet to actually hold a permanent managerial role in his career as of yet and a move to the Black Cats would represent his first foray into a long-term position. So far, his experience has been limited to just two caretaker stints which both came at Goodison Park.

If those two efforts are anything to go off though, the former player did look impressive and managed to get Everton playing some good football and picking up some good results.

He’s been with the Premier League side for quite some time now but with Frank Lampard now the new manager with the Toffees, there is every chance he could now be moved on and it has looked like Sunderland may be keen to bring him in.

For now though, it looks as though they are merely rumours, as nothing concrete appears to be in place yet with the manager having not yet spoken to anyone at the Stadium of Light.