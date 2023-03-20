Sunderland is a fantastic destination for young players to learn their trade and continue their development, especially under the stewardship of Tony Mowbray.

Several young talents thrived at The Stadium of Light in recent seasons and it would be no surprise if there were further plans to bring in more youthful players during the summer transfer window.

A club that is progressing at an exciting rate and that will have their sights set high in regards to next season, if they do drop away from the play-off race as this season reaches its concluding stages, Premier League clubs with exciting individuals coming through will see Sunderland as a good place to trust their talent.

One player who could be of interest to Sunderland ahead of the 2023/24 campaign could be Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei, who is currently on loan at fellow Championship club Reading.

The 20-year-old, who the Blues signed last summer from Inter Milan, embarked on a loan spell in Berkshire in late January, with the young midfielder displaying positive signs in a side who have been struggling of late.

A very gifted technician, Casadei can operate all across the midfield and would be able to offer Mowbray flexibility if options are limited for whatever reason.

Of course, Sunderland have some excellent ball-playing midfielders, however, standing at 6'1, he is a player that would add an element of physicality to the Black Cats midfield.

A player that could shine when Sunderland need to break down teams with creativity and bravery, he is also suited to games like Saturday, where they needed to be physical and withstand a rather athletic Luton Town side.

Looking at it from Chelsea's perspective, they will likely seek another loan move for Casadei for the 2023/24 campaign and if it is Championship level that they are planning on sending the young midfielder, then there will not be many better destinations than Sunderland.

Not only does Mowbray have a strong track record of developing young players, playing in front of nearly 40,000 people at The Stadium of Light would certainly help his transition when heading back to Chelsea.

Casadei is an exciting young talent who Chelsea will be careful with when sending him out for a next loan move.

They will want a progressive destination and somewhere where he has a good chance of getting regular minutes and you would think he would push for regular inclusion at The Stadium of Light.