Highlights Sunderland are expected to be busy in the transfer market as the deadline approaches, with both incoming and outgoing deals being worked on.

Talks are taking place between the Black Cats and PSG regarding 21-year-old Timothee Pembele.

Pembele has made 15 senior PSG appearances and has also gained experience out on loan with Bordeaux previously.

Whether they like it or not, Sunderland look as though they are set to be one of the busiest sides in the EFL as the transfer deadline approaches.

Indeed, transfer deadline day has been a busy one for the Black Cats so far, and if reports prove accurate, that is set to continue right up until the window slams shut.

In terms of outgoings, there is huge speculation over the futures of Ross Stewart and Patrick Roberts, respectively, with both sides being eyed by Southampton.

Furthermore, Liverpool have been linked with a shock deadline day move for Dan Neil.

The club also seem busy in terms of incomings, though, with reports suggesting that deals are currently being worked on for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Nazriy Rusyn and Adil Aouchiche.

Further deals are in the pipeline, too.

Sunderland linked with PSG starlet Timothee Pembele

That is according to Sky Sports reporter Kieth Downie, who claims that Sunderland are working on a deal to sign PSG starlet Timothee Pembele.

Indeed, Downie claims that talks are taking place between the Championship and Ligue 1 giants over a permanent deal for the 21-year-old.

Who is Timothee Pembele?

For those unfamiliar with Timothee Pembele, as touched upon above, he is a 21-year-old currently playing his football for Paris Saint-Germain.

A right full-back by trade, Pembele has also appeared a handful of times at centre-back during his short career.

Having come through the youth ranks with PSG, the 21-year-old made his senior debut for the club during the 2020/21 campaign.

Since then, Pembele has gone on to appear a further 14 times for PSG, taking his total tally of matches played to 15.

Arguably, it would be more than this, too, had he not headed out on loan for more regular minutes in 2021/22.

That campaign, Pembele joined Bordeaux on loan for the season, making 28 appearances in all competitions for the club, 26 of which coming in Ligue 1.

Despite that, though, he made just five PSG appearances last season, and so it seems now he is potentially looking for regular football elsewhere.

Would Timothee Pembele be a good signing for Sunderland?

Given his age and his experience at that age, you are inclined to suggest this would be a good signing for Sunderland.

With top-flight experience in France under his belt with both Bordeaux and PSG, Pembele should handle the move to the Championship with no issues.

Although Sunderland do have Trai Hume and Niall Huggins already on their books in this position, in terms of quality, particularly moving forwards into the future, Pembele could turn out to be a good upgrade.

Pembele certainly fits the profile of most Sunderland signings these days given his age and potential.