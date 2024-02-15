Highlights Huddersfield Town fans were incensed by a dangerous tackle from Sunderland player Romaine Mundle.

Huddersfield Town may have picked up a huge win over Sunderland on Wednesday night in their battle to stay in the Championship, but the actions of one Black Cats player left lots of their supporters incensed when it was all said and done.

Terriers caretaker boss Jon Worthington picked up his second league victory in three matches when Matty Pearson's second half goal - with the ball cannoning off his body after Anthony Patterson parried a Jack Rudoni effort from outside the box - being the difference maker.

Town moved five points clear of the relegation zone with that victory, with QPR occupying 22nd position on 29 points, but they were perhaps lucky not to have an injured player to go with it after a dangerous tackle by Romaine Mundle.

Tackle by Sunderland's Mundle leaves Huddersfield fans irate

With Sunderland chasing down a point in the second half, Mundle - a £2 million signing from Standard Liege on deadline day at the start of the month - was brought on for Nazariy Rusyn by Michael Beale in a bid to add more pace and creativity.

In the end, the young attacker didn't do an awful lot, but it was what happened in the 86th minute of the contest that will be more remembered.

With Huddersfield goalscorer Pearson on the ball as he tried to get it away from danger, Mundle flew into a tackle very rashly outside of Town's 18-yard box, and whilst it was only one-footed, the footage shows that it was incredibly high and late.

Referee Gavin Ward however only brandished a yellow card, prompting mass boos from the terraces of the John Smith's Stadium.

The replays are pretty damning for Mundle, who will obviously face no action now for serious foul play as he was already booked, but Huddersfield supporters weren't pleased at his actions, with one fan claiming it gets worse the more you watch.

Another Town supporter meanwhile thinks that the lack of reaction of Huddersfield's players, who seemed to be watching the ball go up the other end of the pitch instead, may have actually helped Mundle in staying on the pitch.

Another Huddersfield fan has claimed that Pearson was lucky not to have his leg broken thanks to Mundle's actions...

Another Town supporter wasn't convinced at all at the time that it was even a foul, but their mind was soon changed when seeing the replays.

There was also little to no defence from Sunderland fans on seeing the tackle, with this particular Black Cats supporter claiming that their young winger got away with one...

Mundle needs to work on temperament to become Sunderland star

As a new signing for Sunderland, Mundle will be eager to impress in the chances off the bench he is getting under Beale, but that is not the way to go about things.

Romaine Mundle's Sunderland Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 2 Average Minutes Per Game 20 Goals 0 Shots Per Game 0.0 Big Chances Missed 0 Assists 0 Big Chances Created 0 Touches Per Game 13.5 Pass Accuracy 94% Key Passes Per Game 0.5 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.5 Accurate Crosses Per Game 0.0 Stats Correct As Of February 15, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

The desperation for an equaliser was increasing the closer the game got to stoppage time, and without even seemingly thinking, and probably out of sheer frustration, Mundle has flown in rashly and dangerously to a tackle.

He was close to causing Pearson some serious harm with his actions, and now he must try and put that moment behind him as he looks to make a name for himself at the Stadium of Light.

The stats from his first two substitute appearances though suggest that he's not done much to impress so far apart from show desire and energy, but it will surely take time for the ex-Tottenham man to settle in to new surroundings.