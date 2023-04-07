Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette has taken to Instagram to share an update on the injury that he sustained on international duty with Costa Rica.

Bennette linked up with his country last month for their Nations League clashes with Martinique and Panama.

After featuring for Costa Rica against Martinique, the 18-year-old picked up an issue with his shoulder which ruled him out of contention to feature in their meeting with Panama.

Bennette was assessed upon his return to Sunderland.

Black Cats head coach Tony Mowbray revealed last week that Bennette is set to miss this remainder of the season as a result of his shoulder injury.

Speaking to Sunderland's official website, Mowbray said: "Jewi has dislocated his shoulder.

"I think he is finished for the season.

"It probably needs an operation and pinning.

"With dislocations, you can think you are alright the first time you fall over.

"Then you do it again and it's another three months out."

What has Jewison Bennette revealed regarding his injury?

Ahead of Sunderland's meeting with Hull City, Bennette has revealed on Instagram that he has now undergone successful surgery on his shoulder.

The winger posted: "Thank God the operation was a success, thank you to my family for accompanying me through the process and to my girlfriend for the support, I love you so much, now we're going stronger than ever."

Will Bennette be able to kick-on in a Sunderland shirt next season?

Having never played at Championship level before sealing a switch to Sunderland, it was always going to be interesting to see how Bennette would fare at this level during the current term.

The winger went on to register two direct goal contributions in the 15 league games that he participated in earlier this season.

While it is abundantly clear that Bennette is still adjusting to life in this division, he will need to step up his performance levels next season in order to earn a regular starting role.

When he is fit enough to feature, the winger could convince Mowbray to hand him a run in the team by impressing in training.

Having furthered the development of Amad Diallo, Anthony Patterson, Edouard Michut and Dan Neil this season, Mowbray will be confident in his ability to get the best out of Bennette in the coming seasons.

Providing that Sunderland are able to nail their transfer recruitment this summer, there is no reason why they cannot reach new heights with Bennette in their side in the 2023/24 campaign.