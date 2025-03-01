Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor heaped praise on teammate Eliezer Mayenda after he scored twice in the 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

Having suffered back-to-back defeats going into the fixture, the Black Cats knew they needed to pick up three points at Hillsborough if they were to keep their outside chances of finishing in the top two alive.

Championship Table (as of 28/2/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 34 50 75 2 Sheffield United 34 22 70 3 Burnley 34 34 68 4 Sunderland 35 20 65

Therefore, it was a surprise to see Regis Le Bris ring the changes for the clash, with top scorer Isidor surprisingly left on the bench.

Eliezer Mayenda shines in Sunderland win

However, it was a decision that paid off, as his replacement, Mayenda, starred as Sunderland came through a tough test against the Owls.

Whilst there was a degree of fortune with the opener, which appeared to come off Mayenda’s hand, it was still his movement and persistence that forced the opportunity.

And, he followed that up with a thumping header from an excellent Trai Hume cross to ensure Sunderland went back to Wearside with all three points.

Wilson Isidor heaps praise on Eliezer Mayenda

So, it was a big night for the Spaniard, and he was understandably praised by teammates and fans alike after his decisive contribution.

Isidor was among those to react to Mayenda on social media, as he shared a picture of the forward celebrating his winner on his Instagram story, along with a message that stated ‘thanks son’ and a ‘+3’ in reference to the crucial victory.

Even though the duo are competing for a place at times, Mayenda was shifted out wide when Isidor came on the pitch, and they have shown in the past that they can play together.

Nevertheless, this gives an insight into the team spirit at the Stadium of Light, and that will be vital as they try to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Sunderland win can spark promotion bid once again

The mood around Sunderland was understandably low after the recent losses, and they still have a lot of work to do if they are to finish in the top two.

But, that victory will increase the optimism, and there were positives to take from the performance, as the Black Cats battled and fought at a tough venue.

It was a great night for Mayenda, and he will no doubt appreciate the words from Isidor, with the duo sure to be key if Sunderland are to seal a return to the top-flight.

Le Bris men are back in action next weekend when they host Cardiff City.