Sunderland forward Wilson Isidor has taken to social media to thank fans for their support, following their 1-0 away win at Hull City.

Posting on X, Isidor is becoming more and more of a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light, with his goal against the Tigers proving to be the decisive moment in the game.

Coming into the game, there was pressure on the Black Cats to pick up three points, with Leeds United winning on Friday night and Burnley temporarily going above them in the table following their win at Hillsborough.

Having benefitted from some good fortune against Leeds just before the international break, they needed to build on this at the MKM Stadium.

Just before half-time, the visitors got lucky, with the referee failing to spot Chris Mepham's handball on the edge of the box.

The Welshman would have been in serious trouble if he had been caught, but he wasn't in the end and the Wearside club were able to capitalise on that, but not before Chris Bedia hit the post for the Tigers.

Less than 10 minutes after Bedia's strike, the visitors took the lead in controversial circumstances, with the referee hindering the hosts' corner-kick routine, although Marvin Mehlem also had to take some responsibility for losing the ball.

After Hull were dispossessed, Isidor took full advantage, using his pace to drive himself up the pitch, before using his trickery and skill to get away from a defender and dink the ball over Ivor Pandur.

Championship Table (1st-3rd) (As of October 21st, 2024) P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 10 11 22 2 Burnley 10 12 21 3 Leeds United 10 10 19

Wilson Isidor sends message to Sunderland supporters after Hull City clash

Regis Le Bris' men were able to hold on to their lead and get another three points on the board, which has allowed them to regain their place at the top of the table.

This could prove to be a crucial win at the end of the season - and Isidor took the chance to celebrate with fans on social media after an important day at the MKM Stadium.

He posted on X: "𝑭𝒂𝒔𝒕en your seatbelts ⚡️Big away win, back on top of the league. Thanks to the fans for this amazing support ❤️🤍"

Sunderland must build on this important win at Hull City

Consistency will be key for the Black Cats - and it remains to be seen whether they can continue to record some positive results.

In fairness to them, the fact they are at the top of the end after 10 games shows they have the potential to be consistent.

But they will know just as much as anyone else that it's a gruelling 46-league game campaign, and they need to be on top form for the vast majority of these games.

To be fair to the board, they have ensured that the Black Cats have plenty of depth in most positions.

However, more work may need to be done in January to give them the best chance of promotion, with the full-back area looking slightly vulnerable in terms of depth.