Sunderland fans will be the first to tell you just where their problems have stemmed from in the transfer window - and despite the trials and tribulations that the season has thrown up, their supporters will be hoping to avoid a similar pattern this time around.

The transfer market under Tony Mowbray wasn't a complete disaster, by any means. The signings of Jobe Bellingham, Adil Aouchiche and Jenson Seelt haven’t been poor signings at all, but a massive trust in youth hasn’t quite paid off this season. The incomings of Nectarios Triantis, Nathan Bishop and Timothee Pembele haven’t been fruitful, as has the signing of experienced midfielder Bradley Dack from Blackburn Rovers. But it’s been in the striking department where Sunderland have gone wrong this season - and the sale of Ross Stewart has contributed to their lack of proficiency in front of goal.

But with other stars being linked with a move away from the north east in the summer, and with Stewart heading away to Southampton in a £10million move, fans will be hoping that they don't fail to replace potential outgoing stars in the manner they did with the Scot.

Why Sunderland will be ruing their golden chance to replace Ross Stewart

Stewart was Sunderland's main goal machine for two seasons. His strikes helped the club into the League One play-offs back in 2021/22, including the winner in the semi-final first leg against Sheffield Wednesday, before doubling the lead against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley in the final. He took that form into the Championship and, despite Alex Neil departing for Stoke, he continued through the relative uncertainty to finish his injury-hit campaign with 10 league goals in 13 games.

Of course, Sunderland hearts were broken when he did up sticks and left for the south coast. But it isn't what he did have that will upset fans - it's now what they don't. Their strikers this season have massively failed to contribute throughout the season, and the lack of signing a proper talisman in the winter window - having had months to prepare - hasn't been kind to them in the second half of the season.

How Sunderland's strikers have fared so far this season

Of the strikers the club boast, Nazariy Rusyn leads the way - but he only has two goals all season. Mason Burstow is next with one solitary goal, and that is all from the striking department. Stewart's absence is being felt more than ever, and Sunderland will need to spend the money earned from his deal productively this summer if they are to improve.

Sunderland's striker goals, Championship, 2023/24 Games Goals Nazariy Rusyn 21 2 Mason Burstow 20 1 Luis Semedo 19 0 Eliezer Mayenda 8 0

But even if they do, Jack Clarke has been touted with a move away from the club, alongside Daniel Ballard who has been linked with Everton. Sunderland fans know they are crucial members of the first team; and if they aren't replaced adequately, it is likely that yet another season without a proper play-off push will go begging.

Whether Sunderland decide to sell the young duo is yet to be seen, but if they do, it is likely that they will receive huge fees for their services - and the club cannot let that chance pass them by once again, as they had done with Stewart.