For multiple reasons, the 2021/22 season proved to be a successful one for Sunderland.

On the pitch, the club were able to put their League One demons behind them and end their long, unwanted stay in the third tier by winning the play-offs at Wembley.

The play-offs had twice proven a hurdle for the club in previous seasons, but under Alex Neil, the Black Cats got over the line at Wembley with a 2-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

That promotion arguably allowed the club to do their best bit of transfer business in recent times.

Sunderland sign Jack Clarke from Spurs

Initially, Jack Clarke had been on loan at Sunderland, joining from Tottenham in January 2022 to help get their promotion over the line.

At the back end of that 2021/22 campaign, Clarke made 20 appearances for the Black Cats, scoring one goal and registering four assists.

Whilst those numbers were not spectacular, Sunderland clearly saw enough that they liked, snapping up the winger permanently that summer for what has turned out to be a complete bargain fee.

Indeed, reports suggest that Sunderland paid just £750,000 for Clarke's signature, despite Spurs having previously paid a reported £10 million for the player when he joined from Leeds.

Sunderland will struggle to repeat excellent Jack Clarke coup

Sunderland will struggle to repeat that excellent business for two reasons, the first of which being the player they got for the money.

Indeed, since signing permanently for the Black Cats, the numbers that Clarke has produced have shown that Sunderland got an absolute bargain at that price.

In 2022/23, Clarke scored 11 goals and registered 14 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions, helping Sunderland reach the Championship play-off semi-finals in their first season back in the second tier.

Jack Clarke's 2023/24 Championship statistics, as per FOTMOB Statistic Number Matches 33 Goals 15 xG 10.25 Assists 4 xA 7.93 Chances created (per 90) 2.37 Successful dribbles (per 90) 3.75 Dribble success (per 90) 60.4% Fouls won (per 90) 2.55 Touches (per 90) 65.76 Pass accuracy (per 90) 77.6% Stats correct as of 29/02/24

This term, though, Clarke has been even more prolific and has arguably carried Sunderland on his back in terms of winning some matches.

The 23-year-old has 15 goals and four assists to his name currently, and were it not for recent news he is set to be out for the next six weeks, he certainly would have gone on to significantly better that.

Clarke's fine performances have naturally attracted transfer interest and this is the second reason that made the deal such a coup for Sunderland.

Not only did the Black Cats pay such a modest fee for Clarke, but they are set to make a significant profit when it does come to him moving on.

That is likely to be this summer, with Clarke's agent even suggesting so recently.

Tottenham will reportedly be due 25% of any future fee for the winger but given the fees being touted at the moment, that looks a small price to pay in what has been a phenomenal bit of business.

During the January transfer window, we know that Sunderland slapped a £20m price tag on Clarke amid interest from the likes of West Ham, Lazio and others, and it's hard to think that valuation will change much this summer.

Should Sunderland receive that fee, it will only add to what excellent business the club did when snapping up Jack Clarke in 2022.