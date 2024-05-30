Highlights Sunderland look set to miss out on Will Still as their new manager, he is close to joining RC Lens, per Sacha Tavolieri.

Will Still left fellow French club Reims this month.

Sunderland have struggled to secure a new manager since Michael Beale, with Liam Rosenior and Danny Röhl among past links.

Sunderland look set to miss out on appointing Will Still as their new manager, with the Englishman set to join up with Ligue 1 side RC Lens, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The 31-year-old was said to have been interviewed but the Wearside club and looked to be in the running to be the new boss at the Stadium of Light, but the recent update seems to have ended any hopes of that happening.

The Black Cats are still looking for a successor to Michael Beale, with the former Queens Park Rangers boss given the axe after just 12 games in charge in February.

Still left fellow French side Reims earlier this month, having taken over the role in October 2022, with a record of 25 victories from his 64 matches in charge.

It is believed that Still is on the verge of agreeing a deal with RC Lens, as Sacha Tavolieri posted on X earlier today.

The translation reads: “Will Still should become the next coach of the Artesian club. His brother accompanies him and will become deputy.

“While the Belgian coach had made professional choices to offer himself to the English market, it was the #Ligue1 which caught up with him before they had time to begin discussions with the clubs of Championship who were interested in his profile, namely Norwich City and Sunderland.”

That news will come as a big setback to Sunderland, who were said to be leading the race for the up and coming coach after talks earlier this month after his departure from Reims.

The Englishman has made it no secret of his desire to manage in England one day, as he made clear in an interview with The Athletic earlier this year.

He said: “ “Obviously, the Premier League is the ultimate dream for any manager in the world.

“I’m not in a rush, either. It’s not that, if I come to England, I have to go to the Premier League, or I have to go to this or that club.

"If something fits then it fits, and I’d be just as happy doing that. I would work for a Championship team without a problem.

Will Still Reims managerial record Matches 64 Wins 25 Draws 17 Defeats 22 Win % 39.1% Source: Transfermarkt

"What I’ve now understood, I’ve now realised, is how important people are. And how important finding the right place to be is going to be for my career.”

It seems like the right place for Still now is away from the Mackems, with the side who finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season set to pounce on the exciting young coach.

Sunderland yet to find replacement for Michael Beale

Rejection from Still is a major setback for Sunderland in their hunt for a new manager, with the club close to entering its fifth month without a permanent first-team boss at the helm.

Mike Dodds took over the reins on a temporary basis until the end of the 23/24 campaign, while a thorough procedure was carried out to ensure the right candidate was picked for the future.

Former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior [pictured] has been linked to the vacancy at the Stadium of Light in recent weeks, following his dismissal from the Tigers at the conclusion of the most recent campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl was also linked to the vacancy earlier in the year, but any hopes of luring the German to Wearside were quashed when he signed a new contract with the Owls last week.

The Black Cats will be ruing not making any decisions quicker over the past few months, with their lethargy in making any appointments hindering their chances of appointing top talent.