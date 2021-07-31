‘Sunderland will need more’ – Black Cats pursuing deal for Sheffield United man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are targeting the loan signing of Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, a report from The Northern Echo has claimed.

Jebbison made four Premier League appearances for the Blades towards the end of last season, becoming the youngest player to score on his first start in the competition during his side’s win at Everton.

Now it seems as though the 18-year-old could be set for more first-team opportunities elsewhere next season, with this latest update revealing that Sunderland are one of a number of clubs keen on a temporary deal for the striker.

With Jebbison having been present for the Black Cats’ friendly win over Hull on Friday, it has been suggested that they could be in a strong position to secure the services of the teenager for the coming campaign.

So would Jebbison be a good signing for Sunderland? And is he a player they need to bring to the Stadium of Light?

We asked some of our Football League World writers for their thoughts, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a decent signing, but Sunderland still need more.

The youngster was a real positive for Sheffield United towards the end of last season, impressing with his movement and pace, along with getting a goal, at Premier League level. So, he is someone who clearly has talent and the qualities he has are going to help the team.

However, at 18, there needs to be a lot of patience with the youngster and Lee Johnson should still be on the lookout for a more proven goalscorer.

The departure of Charlie Wyke means that Sunderland need to add a lot of goals to the team and whilst Jebbison should help, another addition would be required still.

22 things all Sunderland fans should know - do you?

1 of 22 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1889 1899 1909

George Harbey

My initial thoughts are that it’s a lot of pressure on Jebbison.

Sunderland need to replace Charlie Wyke’s goals, and with the striker moving to Wigan, there is so much goal threat to replace in the final third.

Jebbison is undeniably a hot prospect with a lot of potential, and he impressed me towards the end of the previous Premier League campaign.

He looks to be a tall, strong, quick, athletic individual who looks like he can cope with the rigours and demands of League One, but fans will need to be patient with him.

They cannot write him off straight away as he is only 18 and is still very much learning his trade.

Ben Wignall

It’s hard to know what to expect of Jebbison because he’s had little exposure in terms of senior football, but understandably there’s a lot of hype around him thanks to his goal against Everton in the Premier League.

Before he made his Blades debut in May 2021, Jebbison’s only experience of men’s football was two games at National League North side Chorley a few months prior, so it’s safe to say he was thrown in at the deep end when he was given his United debut against Crystal Palace.

He took the opportunity with both hands though against Everton when he started his first match for the club by finding the back of the net and his performance especially that day has caught the attentions of many.

United do have a plethora of options up-front though which will probably count against Jebbison – if Slavisa Jokanovic decides to keep them all then the Canadian will find himself way down the pecking order and it makes complete sense to go out on loan in League One for a season.

Sunderland are lacking striker options as it is which is why it would be a good move for Jebbison to test himself in the EFL, and also it will give him the experience of playing in-front of a big home crowd week in, week out for when he returns to Bramall Lane following the conclusion of his spell.

The Black Cats will likely not be paying much to take Jebbison for the season should they seal the deal so in my eyes it’s a bit of a no-brainer.