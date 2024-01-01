Highlights Aston Villa is willing to sell Tim Iroegbunam in the January transfer window, possibly to QPR.

Aston Villa have decided that Tim Iroegbunam can be sold in the January transfer window.

The winter market is now open, with clubs looking to bolster their first team squads in the second half of the campaign.

The midfielder spent last year on loan with QPR, where he featured 32 times for the London club as they narrowly avoided relegation to League One.

It has been reported that the Hoops are keen to bring the 20-year-old back to the club for the remainder of this term.

It is believed that the Premier League side would prefer a permanent deal rather than another loan, as they look to move on the youngster before the market closes at the end of the month.

Sunderland’s midfield need

However, Sunderland could have the advantage in the race to sign the Villa player this January if they decide to hijack the move.

While Iroegbunam knows Loftus Road well, and has a history playing with the club from his loan spell last year, the Black Cats’ manager Michael Beale is the man who brought him to the club in the first place.

Iroegbunam played well under Beale before his departure for Rangers in November 2022.

The midfielder’s form after the 43-year-old’s exit didn’t quite hit the same heights, and he has struggled for game time since returning to Villa Park.

He has made just one league appearance in Unai Emery’s side, featuring for five minutes in a substitute role in the side’s recent 3-2 loss to Manchester United.

Mick Beale at QPR Appointed Departed P W D L 01/06/22 29/11/22 22 9 5 8

This lack of game time has not been good for his development and has surely played a key role in Emery’s decision that he can be sold on a permanent basis.

The Spaniard obviously has no room for him in the Villa squad, so a clean break in January makes the most sense.

Sunderland are in need of reinforcement in that area, and Iroegbunam’s availability makes for an obvious connection.

Sunderland preferred to QPR

Given the option between the two clubs, it is obvious which one would be more appealing for an exciting young talent at the moment.

Sunderland are fighting for promotion back to the Premier League, while QPR remain embroiled in a battle near the bottom of the Championship instead.

The Wearside outfit finished sixth last season and have every chance of doing so again in 2024.

Meanwhile, QPR are in the relegation zone to start the new calendar year, and will have to fight hard to turn things around before the final games of the campaign in May.

Iroegbunam’s best option seems pretty obvious from a competitive standpoint, and he is likely to earn consistent game time at the Stadium of Light too.

Sunderland have proven themselves as a great destination for young players looking to get a chance at senior level, which Iroegbunam needs more than anything else at this stage.

He is also a signing that makes a lot of sense for Sunderland as they need someone with his defensive ability to bolster their options in the second half of the season.