Kieffer Moore made an immediate impact for new club Ipswich Town with a brace on his debut for the Tractor Boys.

Whilst his side fell to a 3-2 loss away to Preston, Moore was introduced to proceedings at half-time with Ipswich 3-0 down and changed the game for his new side, despite only signing for the club on transfer deadline day, two days prior to Saturday's game.

He scored in the 75th and 87th minutes, nearly pulling off an incredible late comeback to keep his club in the automatic promotion race.

Moore wasn't short of suitors in January, with a range of clubs such as Cardiff City, Leeds United,West Brom, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and Sunderland all keen on signing the player on loan from Bournemouth, according to the Bournemouth Daily Echo.

Sunderland were in the mix for Moore, but missed out on his signing, much to the disappointment of the club's fanbase.

Sunderland will be looking at Kieffer Moore's Ipswich debut with envy

Sunderland have been crying out for a signing like Kieffer Moore and the club's failure to sign him in January could cost them a play-off place.

That's how much of a difference the Welshman could have made.

At 6"5, Moore is a real physical presence and can bully Championship defenders. His first goal for Ipswich highlighted how good he is in the air, out-jumping his opposition number to head home.

The 31-year-old may not have the sell-on value Sunderland look for when they sign a player, but as a short-term loan option, the Bournemouth man would have been ideal.

Moore is a proven goalscorer at this level and has proven this with spells with Wigan, Cardiff and Bournemouth. Also, despite being the wrong side of 30, the Welshman seems to be getting better with age, having only made an impact at Championship level over the past four or five years after playing lower-league football for the first few years of his career.

His unconventional route to elite football means he possesses qualities that Sunderland's current attackers don't have. Whilst Sunderland's attackers are youngsters who have been brought into from European leagues or on loan from the Premier League, Moore is a more traditional Championship striker - big, physical and able to find the back of the net.

Ipswich have been faltering in recent weeks, but with Moore set to make a big impact at Portman Road, it would be no surprise if they began to improve in the coming weeks.

Kieffer Moore would have enhanced Sunderland's stuttering attack

The Black Cats made a number of summer signings in attacking positions, all of which have flattered to deceive.

Naz Rusyn, Mason Burstow, Luís Semedo and Eliezer Mayenda all joined the club in the summer but have struggled in front of goal.

Sunderland's strikers during the 2023/24 season - Transfermarkt (07/02/2024) Player P G A Naz Rusyn 15 2 1 Mason Burstow 18 1 1 Luís Semedo 14 0 0 Eliezer Mayenda 8 0 0

Burstow was signed on loan from Chelsea, but the others were signed permanently as they were seen as players who could improve at the club and be sold on for more money.

Whilst Sunderland's transfer model is a good concept, it's important to ensure you've got experienced players to help the youngsters and to get immediate results on the pitch.

Winger Jack Clarke has carried Sunderland's attack massively this season. His 13 goals mean that he's scored nine more than Dan Neil, who's the club's second-highest goalscorer with four goals.

Sunderland really could have done with Kieffer Moore in January to help Clarke carry the burden of scoring goals. The Black Cats must now watch on enviously as Moore inevitably bags the goals for Ipswich.