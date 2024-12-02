Sunderland have been going well in the Championship, and are still in serious contention for automatic promotion despite their current six-game winless run.

Prior to their somewhat rotten streak, which has included five draws and an away defeat to direct promotion rivals Sheffield United, Regis Le Bris' men had been picking up some impressive results.

For example, the Black Cats hammered Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 in August before defeating Burnley, who are vying for an immediate Premier League return.

A 1-0 victory over North East rivals Middlesbrough also produced one of the most memorable moments of the Black Cats' campaign so far, while Le Bris will hope his side can get back to winning ways with some favourable fixtures lying ahead in December.

Indeed, the Stadium of Light faithful will be hoping to see back-to-back home victories when their side take on mid-table opponents Stoke City on Saturday, and Bristol City next Tuesday.

Such an eventuality would see another upturn in fortunes for the Black Cats, but matters could get worse for them in January, if Tottenham Hotspur's interest in goalkeeper Anthony Patterson comes to fruition during the upcoming transfer window.

Wigan Athletic's Sam Tickle could be perfect Patterson replacement for Sunderland

Tottenham's interest in Patterson is entirely logical given the fact that their usual number one choice, Guglielmo Vicario, has been ruled out for four months following a fractured ankle injury.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou may be keen on finalising a deal for the Black Cats keeper in January, in an effort to ease the workload of former back-up choice Fraser Forster, who has filled in between the sticks since Vicario's absence.

That would spell bad news for the Black Cats, who will not want to see the departure of their talented academy graduate, during a season in which they are vying for promotion.

However, Wigan's Sam Tickle could be a perfect replacement for Patterson, and he is arguably the best goalkeeper below the Premier League and Championship, while at 22-years-old he boasts plenty of potential.

He maintained a clean sheet during a 7-0 win over Luxembourg on his England Under-21 debut last term, and is proving his worth yet again in League One this campaign.

While an inconsistent Latics side sit 15th in the League One table, only Exeter City's Joe Whitworth has maintained more clean sheets in the division than Tickle this season.

He also boasts an impressive save percentage of 78.7% in the third tier this campaign, as per FotMob, and he made key saves against both Carlisle United and Cambridge United in the FA Cup, to ensure his side's progress to the third round.

Sam Tickle 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 16 Starts 16 Goals conceded 13 Clean sheets 8 Saves 48 Save percentage % 78.7 Goals prevented 0.92

Tickle's Arsenal snub could play into Sunderland's favour

There is no doubt that while Tickle is a Latics academy graduate and is clearly enjoying his key role in the senior team, he should be plying his trade in a higher quality division than that of League One.

His ability was majorly highlighted by the fact that Arsenal were interested in his services last summer, after Aaron Ramsdale joined Southampton in search of regular game time.

However, as reported by The Sun, the 22-year-old turned down the chance to join the Premier League giants amid concerns over his own game time.

But if the Black Cats do lose Patterson to Spurs in January, then the number one spot in Le Bris' team would be up for grabs, which could be a major opportunity for Tickle.

Alan Nixon revealed via Patreon back in March that the Black Cats had identified Tickle as a potential long-term replacement for Patterson, which is something they may have to act upon come the turn of the year to keep this season rolling on without the wheels falling off.