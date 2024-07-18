Highlights West Ham United interested in striker Jack Clarke after his standout season with Sunderland, contributing 15 goals in 2023/24.

West Ham also eyeing midfielder Pierre Ekwah with a 35% sell-on profit clause, but Sunderland in no rush to sell due to strong position.

Negotiations ongoing for Ekwah with Udinese, but club may wait for higher fee in the future, meaning Irons may have to be patient for windfall.

West Ham United took an interest in Jack Clarke earlier in the window.

Clarke, 23, has been nothing short of exceptional since joining Sunderland permanently, registering 11 goals and 14 assists in 50 competitive appearances during the 2022/23 campaign and also proving to be a real threat in front of goal last term.

Scoring 15 times in the league for the Wearside outfit during the 2023/24 season, that reinforces just how important he has been in the final third in the past couple of years, with his contributions guiding the club to a top-six finish at the end of the season before last.

Jack Clarke's 2023/24 campaign at Sunderland (All competitions) Appearances 42 Goals 15 Assists 4

He has two years left on his contract and, with this in mind, this summer could be the ideal time for Regis Le Bris' side to sell him if they are keen to maximise their profit on the player.

This could present an opportunity for the Irons, who look to have missed out on Jaden Philogene, to get a deal over the line for the Black Cats' star.

However, Clarke isn't the only player that West Ham will be keeping an eye on, with Pierre Ekwah's situation also likely to be of interest to them.

West Ham inserted sell-on clause into Pierre Ekwah's Sunderland agreement

According to the Sunderland Echo, the Irons are entitled to 35% of the profit that the Black Cats make on the midfielder when they decide to cash in on him.

With the Wearside club paying a nominal fee to sign Ekwah permanently during the early stages of 2023, West Ham could be set to make a considerable amount of money on the player, who has shone since his move to the Stadium of Light.

Establishing himself as a key player despite his lack of senior experience before joining the Black Cats, that has allowed him to generate interest from other teams in the past year.

Premier League teams previously took an interest in him, including Crystal Palace.

And more recently, Udinese have submitted an offer to try and lure the player to Italy.

Fabrizio Romano believes negotiations are currently ongoing, but there are no guarantees that an agreement will be reached.

West Ham may have to wait a while for Pierre Ekwah windfall

It will be fascinating to see whether Ekwah stays or goes, but one thing is for certain, and that's the fact that the Black Cats and their owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus are in a very strong negotiating position.

The player still has three years remaining on his contract and, with this in mind, the club are under no major pressure to sell him.

And even if they were, there are other key players they could look to sell, including Clarke and Trai Hume.

Alan Browne may have come in, but they don't have endless amounts of depth in their central midfield area, with Chris Rigg able to play higher up and Jay Matete unlikely to have much of a future at the Stadium of Light.

Related Sunderland: £10m Trai Hume claim made amid reported Galatasaray interest Sunderland may have a tough time holding on to their star full-back this summer.

With this in mind, selling a key player like Ekwah would be a risk at this stage, and it's a risk that they don't need to make.

Knowing that the Frenchman could develop further next term and be sold for a higher fee during a future window, it would probably take a huge fee for the Black Cats to be persuaded to let go of the midfielder.

The Irons would benefit from seeing the player generate a huge fee, with their sell-on clause in mind, but there are no guarantees that a club will be willing to meet Le Bris' side's valuation of the 22-year-old.

With the Black Cats' strong negotiating position in mind, the Hammers may be forced to wait quite some time before they receive a windfall from Ekwah's future sale.

They can't afford to presume that the player will be sold in this window, despite Udinese's intense interest in him. Any windfall received this summer should be viewed as a bonus.