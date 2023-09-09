Highlights Sam Greenwood reflects on his difficult decision to leave Sunderland as a teenager and opens up about his football career so far.

Middlesbrough have signed Greenwood on loan to provide more options for Michael Carrick as they aim to improve their season.

Greenwood is excited to be playing for Middlesbrough and eager to prove himself at this level, after already showing talent at Leeds.

Sam Greenwood has admitted it was difficult to leave Sunderland as a teenager, as he reflects on his short career so far that has brought him back to the North East with Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough sign Sam Greenwood

Even though the 21-year-old had been involved for Daniel Farke’s side this season, the Whites decided they would let Greenwood leave on loan prior to the deadline, with the player joining Middlesbrough for the remainder of the campaign.

Capable of playing as a striker or in midfield, the England youth international will provide Michael Carrick with some more options as Boro look to improve on what has been a very tough start to the season.

Greenwood opens up on Sunderland exit

Despite his age, Greenwood has already been through a lot in football. As a teenager he decided to leave boyhood club Sunderland for Arsenal, whilst he then swapped the Emirates Stadium for Leeds United.

And, speaking to the Northern Echo, Greenwood has revealed that leaving the Black Cats was a difficult call, as he opened up on his career path which has taken him to the Riverside Stadium.

“Arsenal came in for me and at the time Sunderland were struggling a little bit so I got sold. It can be tough moving away at that stage, away from your family, especially me. I'd never been out of the North East really, so it can be tough. But I got used to it over time and enjoyed the experience.

“It was really tough (to leave Arsenal) but I would say Bielsa is a genius at what he does. Without having a really close relationship with the players, he keeps his distance and his knowledge is unbelievable. The intensity of training is so high. You have to be so mentally strong to be able to get through every day.

“My time at Leeds has been great. I've enjoyed it so much. But now I'm just excited to be playing for Middlesbrough. I know how big this club is, and I know they have a massive following. I can't wait to kick on.”

Was this a good signing by Middlesbrough?

The fans have already had a short glimpse of Greenwood in a Boro shirt, as he came on as a sub in the defeat to QPR, but he’s sure to prove his worth over the season.

It’s been apparent from his time at Leeds that Greenwood has talent, but he needs to nail down his best position and then to get minutes under his belt, both of which should happen at Boro.

So, it will be interesting to see how the loan plays out for the forward, who is eager to show what he can do at this level.

What next for Middlesbrough?

As mentioned, it’s been a dismal start for the Teesside outfit, who reached the play-offs last season, as they sit bottom of the league.

The international break has come at the right time though, as Carrick can work with the majority of his squad, which includes many new recruits, on a daily basis.

Boro are back in action at Blackburn next weekend, with Greenwood sure to play some part.