Sunderland were right to deny Alex Neil’s Newcastle United request: Opinion

Stoke City’s 5-1 hammering of Sunderland on Saturday will have felt like vindication for Alex Neil, who left the Stadium of Light to take charge of the Potters earlier this term, but it’s worth remembering just how impressive the Black Cats have been under Tony Mowbray.

They’ve been competing for the top six in their first season back in the Championship and though their three-game losing run has left them with a lot of ground to make up, that alone is worthy of celebrating.

The Black Cats lack of striking options, with only Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt available, is a real issue and one that you feel dents their hopes of a late season play-off push.

It was a mistake not to sign another centre-forward in January but Sunderland were right not to grant Neil’s request to sign Dwight Gayle in the summer.

According to The Athletic, the Scot wanted to sign the experienced marksman from Newcastle United as they prepared for life back in the Championship but the North East club opted to take a different approach and Stoke landed him on a free transfer.

They targetted young strikers instead as they looked to provide Ross Stewart with some cover and competition – eventually bringing in Ellis Simms on loan from Everton.

There may be some that see that decision as a mistake after Gayle bagged a brace in the 5-1 rout at the Stadium of Light on Saturday but Sunderland were right not to grant Neil’s request.

First of all, one swallow does not make a summer. The 33-year-old may have scored twice on Saturday but he’s found the net just three times in 30 appearances for Stoke this term – not exactly a world-beating record.

Secondly, a move for Gayle would likely have meant breaking their wage structure. Reports have suggested that Sunderland are willing to make Stewart their highest-paid player with a £10,000-per-week contract offer but the Potters striker is said to be on double that at the Bet365 Stadium (Capology).

As The Athletic‘s report indicates, it was the finances of the deal that put the Black Cats off and it is hard to argue that he’s proven value for money for Stoke.

Finally, pursuing the youth route in the summer worked for Sunderland. They signed Simms from Everton a week after Gayle joined the Potters and he was excellent. The 22-year-old scored seven goals and provided two assists in 17 appearances – with his impressive form earning a recall to the Premier League.

Sunderland do have a striker problem right now but that’s due to inactivity in January not their decision-making last summer.

When it comes to Gayle, the club hierarchy were right to deny Neil’s request.