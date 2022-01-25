Sunderland weighing up transfer swoop for 22-y/o defender

Sunderland are interested in Northampton Town’s Ali Koiki as they look to bring in a left-back before the deadline.

Whilst Dennis Cirkin has impressed this season to establish himself as the first-choice for Lee Johnson, there is a concern at the lack of cover behind the 18-year-old, as Denver Hume closes in on a move to Portsmouth after an offer was accepted.

Therefore, it’s an area of the pitch that the Black Cats will look to strengthen in the coming days and the Sunderland Echo have revealed that Koiki is someone who is on their radar.

The 22-year-old has made 24 appearances in League Two this season, making a big contribution to The Cobblers campaign so far, as they sit fifth in the table and are firmly in the hunt for automatic promotion.

So, they will be reluctant to sell, but they may find it hard to stand in the way of the player if Sunderland do firm up their interest with a formal offer.

Preston and Sheffield Wednesday had been linked with Koiki earlier in the transfer window.

The verdict

It’s pretty clear with Hume’s departure that Sunderland need to bring in a left-back and Koiki would appear to fit the bill in that he’s a young player who has quality but can still improve.

Of course, it won’t be straightforward to do a deal but fans will hope that the fact an offer has been accepted for Hume, this may be far down the line.

Now, it’s a case of waiting and seeing what happens, in what should be an interesting few days ahead of the deadline.

