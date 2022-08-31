Sunderland weighing up reunion with former player

Sunderland are looking into a move for former Black Cats’ goalkeeper Vito Mannone.

That is according to Alan Nixon, via Patreon, who reports that new Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is seeking an experienced back-up and number two to deputise for for young goalkeeper Anthony Patterson if and when needed.

Mannone is a free agent having left Monaco this summer and it is said that he may be interested in a return to the Stadium of Light, however, he would have to fight for game time, Nixon reveals.

Nixon also reveals that a number of keepers have been looked at in the search for a back up stopper at the Championship side, with Manchester United’s Matej Kovar the latest name to be considered.

However, it is believed a move to Salford City could be on the cards for Kovar as it represents a better opportunity to get game time than Sunderland at present.

Vito Mannone first joined Sunderland back in 2013.

The Italian would go on to spend four years at the club, making a total of 80 appearances for the Black Cats.

The 34-year-old made just two appearances for Monaco last season, with both coming in the Coupe de France.

The Verdict

This perhaps wouldn’t be the worst bit of business for Sunderland.

Mannnone is an experienced operator at this stage of his career and has prior knowledge of the club having spent four years at the Stadium of Light previously, meaning a move on a free transfer, if Mowbray wants an experienced shot-stopper, makes sense.

However, I do think the club should be careful.

Anthony Patterson is developing well and looking like a really good young goalkeeper that will only improve going forwards and the introduction of someone like Mannone could disrupt that.

Obviously Patterson should still start if he arrives, but if he has a bad run, which he may well do given his age, all of a sudden there is a very experienced and quality option to take his place.

That sort of pressure could have a negative effect, rather than a positive one, depending on the mentality of the young shot-stopper and so Sunderland must tread carefully.