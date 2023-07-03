Sunderland are considering signing a new backup goalkeeper, which would allow Alex Bass to head to League One newcomers Leyton Orient, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

It's been a busy start to the summer for the Black Cats, who have added defenders Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt, midfielder Jobe Bellingham, and striker Luis Semedo to Tony Mowbray's squad since the window opened in June.

Sunderland summer transfer plans

Mowbray has indicated that another centre-forward is high on his list of priorities for summer window but it seems there are other areas that the North East club could look to address as they prepare for the 2023/24 Championship season, which is now little more than a month away.

According to Nixon, the Black Cats are considering adding a new goalkeeper as a backup to highly-rated 23-year-old Anthony Patterson. It is understood that doing so could free up Bass to join Orient.

Richie Wellens' side are searching for a replacement for Lawrence Vigouroux, who left on a free transfer to join Burnley ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Nixon revealed last month that Bass was on the O's radar as a potential replacement and that Sunderland were willing to let him leave on loan in a bid to keep him sharp.

When does Alex Bass' Sunderland contract expire?

The 25-year-old signed on a permanent deal from Portsmouth last summer and penned a contract that runs until the summer of 2025, which also includes a one-year club option.

Bass was brought in to provide cover and competition for Patterson, the academy product that has established himself as the Black Cats' first choice number one over the past two seasons.

He's featured just twice for the North East club - playing in the 2-1 FA Cup victory against Shrewsbury Town and the 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday - but was named on the bench for every single Championship game in 2022/23.

Sunderland goalkeeping situation

With Jacob Carney released by the North East club at the end of his contract, it makes a lot of sense for Sunderland to bring in some more goalkeeping cover before letting Bass leave on loan.

After losing in the play-offs last season, Mowbray's side will be keen to challenge near the top of the Championship again this season, which makes having a capable replacement for Patterson important - particularly given the injury issues the Black Cats faced last term.