Highlights Sunderland's recruitment strategy focuses on signing young players with potential, which has proven successful in the past and adds continuity to the club's forward-thinking model.

The club's young squad has had to share goals among midfielders, highlighting the need for a priority signing of a center-forward in the January transfer window.

Three strikers, Mao Hosoya, Ali Al-Hamadi, and Jay Stansfield, are being closely monitored as potential targets, with Sunderland looking for a player who can act as a focal point and score with more regularity.

Sunderland are continuing to look for young players in the latest transfer window, with a trio of strikers currently linked to the club.

Sunderland had the Championship's youngest squad by average age across the 2022/23 campaign and their recruitment in the summer transfer window continued to reflect the policy of signing pre-peak and youth players, which the club have implemented over the last couple of seasons.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

They have won top spot in that regard yet again, with only four of their playing squad above the age of 26. A recruitment strategy like this is inherently dangerous and risky but has enormous upside.

The recruitment of young, high-potential players with resale value has had a fantastic hit-rate since the new ownership group took over the club, as multiple acquisitions have made the jump and added continuity to the forward-thinking model that has been put into place at the Stadium of Light.

Fans will be hoping the signings they make this January can give them an added edge yet again, and will be optimistic this campaign eclipses last year and takes them one further and back to the Premier League.

However, despite many signings so far impressing, one area of concern is the rate at which the Black Cats have had to share around the goals this term, with Jack Clarke topping their goalscoring charts with 12 in all competitions.

The next highest scoring players are midfielders Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham, highlighting that a centre-forward could be a priority in the winter market.

Sunderland's striker search

In spite of Nazariy Rusyn notching his first goal of the season against Preston North End over the weekend, the striker position is back on the agenda.

Sunderland fan and journalist Michael Graham has revealed three strikers are on the list of targets being monitored: Mao Hosoya, Ali Al-Hamadi, and Jay Stansfield.

Hosoya is a 22-year-old Japanese striker for Kashiwa Reysol in the J-League and has scored once in three games for his country so far.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Black Cats have been weighing up a potential offer for Ali Al-Hamadi of AFC Wimbledon since October, and are one of a number of Championship clubs who are long-term admirers of the young striker.

According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, Sunderland are keeping tabs on the situation of Fulham striker Stansfield during the January transfer window reopening as there is an interest in signing the 21-year-old.

It isn't just Sunderland that are keen on Stansfield, though, with Ipswich Town also reported by their local media in recent weeks to be keen on the hot-shot striker.

Related £10m claim made as Arsenal, Liverpool, and Spurs chase Sunderland's Dan Neil Carlton Palmer believes it would take a huge offer for any of Arsenal, Liverpool, or Spurs to sign Sunderland's Dan Neil.

Sunderland's need for goals

In 42 combined league appearances, one goal has been scored by Sunderland strikers, and that was always going to be the primary area of concern for the club heading into January.

Stansfield and Al-Hamadi have been far more prolific in English football this term, albeit the Wimbledon striker is playing in League Two currently.

A player who can act as a focal point but also score with more regularity could be the difference between a play-off place and just missing out for Michael Beale's new side.