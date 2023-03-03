Sunderland vs Stoke City: EFL expert shares score prediction ahead of Alex Neil’s return

Sunderland will be looking to get back on track in the Championship this weekend when they host Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have recently lost ground in the race for a top-six finish following back-to-back defeats in their clashes with Rotherham United and Coventry City.

Currently five points adrift of the play-off places, Sunderland will need to embark on a winning run over the course of the coming weeks in order to remain in order to close this particular gap.

Saturday’s game will see former Black Cats head coach Alex Neil return to the club for the first time since opting to vacate his role in order to secure a move to Stoke.

Since being handed over the reins at the bet365 Stadium, Neil has been unable to guide the Potters to a great deal of success in the Championship.

Stoke suffered their 16th league defeat of the season at the hands of Millwall last weekend and were eliminated from the FA Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

Ahead of tomorrow’s game, EFL expert David Prutton has predicted that Sunderland will secure a 1-0 victory over Stoke.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast, Prutton said: “I’m going to go Sunderland to win this.

“1-0.”

The Verdict

Sunderland’s fans will unquestionably be delighted if Prutton’s prediction turns out to be correct as the nature of Neil’s departure last August will certainly not have been forgotten at the Stadium of Light.

Drafted in as the 41-year-old’s successor, Tony Mowbray has managed to guide the Black Cats to a host of impressive results in the Championship this season and will be hoping to see his players deliver a response to the club’s recent defeats in this particular fixture.

In order for Sunderland to have the best chance of securing all three points in this fixture, they will need Amad Diallo to be firing on all cylinders.

The Ivory Coast international scored his eighth goal of the season in his side’s recent meeting with Coventry and will unquestionably be confident in his ability to cause issues for a Stoke outfit who have been unable to prevent their opponents from scoring in four of their last six league fixtures.

