There is a huge feel-good factor surrounding the Stadium of Light at the moment after a very strong start to the season for Sunderland.

Few Black Cats fans would have expected their team to be leading the way after 15 matches, but they have continued to set the pace throughout the early months of the Championship campaign, and they have topped the table since beating Derby County at the start of October.

There are few players that have struggled to keep up with the pace of Regis Le Bris' fantastic style of play, and if the team continues at their current rate, they will write their names into the history books on Wearside.

Nevertheless, with three draws in a row before the international break, some members of the Sunderland squad may start to come under fire if results do not improve in the weeks to come.

Claim made on Dan Neil's performances

Only Sheffield United have won more games than the Black Cats in the Championship this season, with a two-point deduction awarded earlier in the year the only thing keeping Le Bris' side in pole position at the moment, but things are going extremely well.

However, with such a young squad comes inexperience, and there may be worries surrounding the leadership on the pitch at the moment if things get worse following their current winless run.

Football League World has asked their Sunderland Fan Pundit, Jack Austwicke, which player divides opinion at his club, and which side of the fence he sits on.

He told FLW: "The obvious choice for the player who divides opinion is Dan Neil.

"I'm on the side of the fence that he's a very, very good footballer - a very talented footballer and he is a leader. People just forget that he's 22-years-old. I think a lot of people seem to think that because he's local he gets a lot more credit than he deserves, or he gets a bit more leeway if he makes mistakes, but I don't think that's true."

Jack continued to say: "He gets a lot of criticism, he gets a hell of a lot of criticism, and he's not perfect. He's far from perfect, but he's a very, very good player and people don't seem to realise that, and people will only realise that when he eventually leaves us, which is definitely a possibility.

"He's the team captain at the minute, he's doing a brilliant job, in my opinion. I think he hasn't had the best start to the season, but he's had some really, really good games at the same time, so I'm quite happy."

Neil will only continue to improve over time

At just 22, Neil has an incredibly long career ahead of him, and he will make mistakes along the way, but this season he is doing more good than wrong for the team, and he warrants his place in the team.

He is constantly involved in play, and he has to maintain an incredibly disciplined role in front of the extremely talented Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham, who operate in more attacking positions.

But, it must be stated that Neil still gets himself involved going forward for Sunderland, and he is not limited at all in an attacking sense.

Dan Neil Sunderland 2024/25 Stats (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 14 (14) Minutes Played 1255 Goals (Assists) 0 (3) xG 0.35 Pass Accuracy 84.7% Chances Created 9 Successful Dribbles 7 Tackles Won 11 Duels Won 51 Aerial Duels Won 11 Interceptions 18 *Stats correct as of 18/11/2024

The South Shields-born star is starting to find consistency this season in what could be a career-defining one, and while he may not get the praise that his more attacking teammates do, he is vital to how his team goes about their game.

Without Neil, there is no guarantee that Sunderland would be where they are right now, and he is improving week-by-week into a very solid captain.